Logan County High School Football Schedules
High School Football
2020 Man High School
Football Schedule:
Sept. 4: Mount View, canceled
Sept. 11: Westside, canceled
Sept. 18: at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25: at Wheeling Central, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Calhoun County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 16: Independence, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
2020 Chapmanville Regional High School
Football Schedule:
Sept. 4: *Poca, canceled
Sept. 11: *at Winfield, canceled
Sept. 18: *Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 25: *at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 2: *Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: North Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: *Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: at Man, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
2020 Logan High School
Football Schedule:
Sept. 4: Sissonville, canceled
Sept. 11: at Mingo Central, canceled
Sept. 18: *Poca, 7 p.m.
Sept. 25: *at Winfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 2: *Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: *at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: *at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: *Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
