High School Football
2019 Chapmanville Regional High School Football Schedule (3-3, 3-3):
Aug. 29: *vs. Sissonville (at Charleston’s Laidley Field), L 8-24
Sept. 6: *at Poca, L 7-48
Sept. 13: *Winfield, L 13-48
Sept. 20: *at Nitro, W 48-25
Sept. 27: *Scott, W 14-13
Oct. 4: *at Herbert Hoover, W 32-7
Oct. 11: OPEN DATE
Oct. 18: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: *at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: Man, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
2019 Logan High School
Football Schedule (1-6, 1-5):
Aug. 30: at Man, L 8-62
Sept. 6: *Sissonville, L 6-28
Sept. 13: *Mingo Central, L 6-52
Sept. 20: *at Poca, L 8-68
Sept. 27: *Winfield, L 34-70
Oct. 4: *at Nitro, L 22-57
Oct. 11: *Scott, W 35-0
Oct. 18: OPEN DATE
Oct. 25: *Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: *at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
2019 Man High School
Football Schedule (6-0):
Aug. 30: Logan, W 62-8
Sept. 6: at Mount View, W 48-7
Sept. 13: at Westside, W 40-0
Sept. 20: at Greenbrier East, W 22-17
Sept. 27: River View, W 63-14
Oct. 4: Lincoln County, W 44-0
Oct. 11: OPEN DATE
Oct. 18: Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.