High School Football
--
2020 Man High School
Football Schedule (1-1):
Sept. 4: Mount View, canceled
Sept. 11: Westside, canceled
Sept. 18: at Mingo Central, canceled
Sept. 25: Wheeling Central, L 0-19
Sept. 30: at Mingo Central, W 28-24
Oct. 2: at Buffalo, canceled
Oct. 9: at Calhoun County, canceled
Oct. 16: Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: TBA, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
--
2020 Chapmanville Regional High School
Football Schedule (1-1):
Sept. 4: *Poca, canceled
Sept. 11: *at Winfield, canceled
Sept. 18: *Nitro/Oak Hill, canceled
Sept. 26: *Logan, W 20-6
Oct. 2: at Summers County, canceled
Oct. 9: North Marion, L 0-43
Oct. 16: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: *Logan, canceled
Oct. 30: at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: at Man, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
--
2020 Logan High School
Football Schedule (0-2):
Sept. 4: Sissonville, canceled
Sept. 11: at Mingo Central, canceled
Sept. 18: *Poca/Tug Valley, canceled
Sept. 26: *at Chapmanville, L 6-20
Oct. 2: at Tug Valley, L 12-22
Oct. 9: Westside, canceled
Oct. 16: Tug Valley, canceled
Oct. 23: *at Chapmanville, canceled
Oct. 30: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: *Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game