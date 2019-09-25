2019 Chapmanville Regional High School

Football Schedule (1-3 1-3):

Aug. 29: *vs. Sissonville (at Charleston’s Laidley Field), L 8-24

Sept. 6: *at Poca, L 7-48

Sept. 13: *Winfield, L 13-48

Sept. 20: *at Nitro, W 48-25

Sept. 27: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4: *at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11: OPEN DATE

Oct. 18: *Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25: *at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 1: *Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8: Man, 7:30 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game

2019 Logan High School

Football Schedule (0-4, 0-4)

Aug. 30: at Man, L 8-62

Sept. 6: *Sissonville, L 6-28

Sept. 13: *Mingo Central, L 6-52

Sept. 20: *at Poca, L 8-68

Sept. 27: *Winfield, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11: *Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18: OPEN DATE

Oct. 25: *Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 1: *at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 8: *at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

*Cardinal Conference game

2019 Man High School

Football Schedule (4-0)

Aug. 30: Logan, W 62-8

Sept. 6: at Mount View, W 48-7

Sept. 13: at Westside, W 40-0

Sept. 20: at Greenbrier East, W 22-17

Sept. 27: River View, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4: Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 11: at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 18: Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 1: OPEN DATE

Nov. 8: at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.