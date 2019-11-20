High School Basketball

2019-20 Logan County High School Basketball Master Schedule:

Tuesday, December 3

GIRLS

Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 6 p.m.

Westside at Man, 7 p.m.

-----

Friday, December 6

GIRLS

Man at Logan, 7 p.m.

Chapmanville at Tolsia tournament, TBA

-----

Saturday, December 7

GIRLS

Chapmanville at Tolsia tournament, TBA

-----

Thursday, December 9

GIRLS

Chapmanville at Scott, 6 p.m.

Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Van at Man, 7 p.m.

-----

Tuesday, December 10

BOYS

Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.

-----

Wednesday, December 11

GIRLS

Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 6 p.m.

-----

Thursday, December 12

BOYS

Mercer Christian at Man, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Logan at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Man at Phelps, Ky., 7 p.m.

-----

Friday, December 13

BOYS

Man at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Sherman at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

-----

Saturday, December 14

BOYS

Chapmanville at Battle of the Rock (Rock Hill, S.C.), TBA

GIRLS

Logan at Belfry, Ky., 7 p.m.

-----

Monday, December 16

GIRLS

Tug Valley at Man, 7 p.m.

-----

Tuesday, December 17

BOYS

Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Logan at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

----

Thursday, December 19

BOYS

Logan at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, TBA

Man vs. Tug Valley (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Lincoln County at Logan, 7 p.m.

-----

Friday, December 20

BOYS

Country Roads Showcase at Chapmanville, TBA

Logan at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, TBA

GIRLS

Man at River View Holiday Tournament, TBA

-----

Saturday, December 21

BOYS

Country Roads Showcase at Chapmanville, TBA

Logan at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, TBA

Man vs. Nitro (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), TBA

GIRLS

Man at River View Holiday Tournament, TBA

-----

Friday, December 27

BOYS

Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament at Chapmanville, TBA

Logan at Battle of the Armory at Beckley, TBA

Pikeview at Man, 7:30 p.m.

-----

Saturday, December 28

BOYS

Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament at Chapmanville, TBA

Logan at Battle of the Armory at Beckley, TBA

----

Monday, December 30

GIRLS

Logan at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

----

Thursday, January 2

GIRLS

Man at River View, 7 p.m.

-----

Friday, January 3

BOYS

Chapmanville vs. Wheeling Park (at Cancer Research Classic), TBA

Logan at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Summers County vs. Chapamanville at Logan, TBA

Scott at Logan, 7 p.m.

-----

Saturday, January 4

BOYS

Chapmanville at New River Shootout, Beckley, TBA

Logan at Man, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

George Washington at Logan, 8 p.m.

Chapmanville vs. Martin County, Ky., at Logan, TBA

-----

Monday, January 6

GIRLS

Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Logan at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.

-----

Tuesday, January 7

BOYS

Mingo Cental at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Man at River View, 7:30 p.m.

-----

Wednesday, January 8

GIRLS

Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.

-----

Thursday, January 9

GIRLS

Scott at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.

Sissonville at Logan, 7 p.m.

-----

Friday, January 10

GIRLS

Sherman at Man, 7 p.m.

-----

Saturday, January 11

BOYS

Chapmanville at Pittsburgh Winter Jamfest, TBA

Riverside at Man, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Man at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

-----

Monday, January 13

GIRLS

Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.

Belfry, Ky. at Logan, 7 p.m.

-----

Tuesday, January 14

BOYS

Chapmanville at at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Lincoln County at Man, 7 p.m.

-----

Wednesday, January 15

BOYS

Man at Pikeview, 7:30 p.m.

-----

Thursday, January 16

GIRLS

Wayne at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Man at Tug Valley, 7 p.m.

-----

Friday, January 17

BOYS

Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln County at Man, 7:30 p.m.

-----

Monday, January 20

GIRLS

Sissonville at Logan, 6 p.m.

Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.

-----

Tuesday, January 21

BOYS

Logan at Nitro, 7:30 p.m.

-----

Thursday, January 23

BOYS

Man at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.

-----

Saturday, January 25

BOYS

Chapmanville at FCA Prep Showcase, Bristol, Va., TBA

Man at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Mingo Central at Man, 7 p.m.

-----

Monday, January 27

GIRLS

Chapmanville at Sherman, 7 p.m.

Logan at Scott, 7 p.m.

Man at Van, 7 p.m.

-----

Tuesday, January 28

BOYS

Chapmanville at Scott, 7:30 p.m.

Mingo Central at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Mount View at Man, 7:30 p.m.

----

Thursday, January 30

GIRLS

Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.

Wayne at Logan, 7 p.m.

Man at Westside, 7 p.m.

-----

Friday, January 31

BOYS

Chapmanville at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Huntington St. Joe at Logan (King Coal Classic),, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Man at Sherman, 7 p.m.

-----

Saturday, February 1

BOYS

Winfield at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Parkersburg Catholic at Logan (King Coal Classic), 7:30 p.m.

-----

Monday, February 3

GIRLS

Logan at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.

-----

Tuesday, February 4

BOYS

Logan at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

River View at Man, 7:30 p.m.

-----

Thursday, February 6

GIRLS

Winfield at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Logan at Man, 7 p.m.

----

Friday, February 7

BOYS

Scott at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

-----

Saturday, February 8

BOYS

Mingo Central at Man, 7:30 p.m.

-----

Monday, February 10

GIRLS

Chapmanville at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Logan vs. River View (at WV State), 11:30 a.m.

-----

Tuesday, February 11

BOYS

Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.

Logan at Poca, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Phelps, Ky. at Man, 7 p.m.

-----

Wednesday, February 12

GIRLS

Tolsia at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

-----

Thursday, February 13

GIRLS

Winfield at Logan, 7 p.m.

River View at Man, 7 p.m.

-----

Friday, February 14

BOYS

Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.

Man at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

----

Saturday, February 15

BOYS

Winfield at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

-----

Saturday, February 17

GIRLS

Chapmanville at Man, 7 p.m.

Mingo Central at Logan, 7 p.m.

-----

Tuesday, February 18

BOYS

Scott at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.

----

Wednesday, February 19

GIRLS

Logan at Independence, 7 p.m.

-----

Friday, February 21

BOYS

Wayne at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.

Sissonville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.

Huntington St. Joe at Man, 7:30 p.m.

-----

Tuesday, February 25

BOYS

Sissonville at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.