High School Basketball
2019-20 Logan County High School Basketball Master Schedule:
Tuesday, December 3
GIRLS
Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 6 p.m.
Westside at Man, 7 p.m.
-----
Friday, December 6
GIRLS
Man at Logan, 7 p.m.
Chapmanville at Tolsia tournament, TBA
-----
Saturday, December 7
GIRLS
Chapmanville at Tolsia tournament, TBA
-----
Thursday, December 9
GIRLS
Chapmanville at Scott, 6 p.m.
Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Van at Man, 7 p.m.
-----
Tuesday, December 10
BOYS
Logan at Herbert Hoover, 7:30 p.m.
-----
Wednesday, December 11
GIRLS
Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
-----
Thursday, December 12
BOYS
Mercer Christian at Man, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Logan at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Man at Phelps, Ky., 7 p.m.
-----
Friday, December 13
BOYS
Man at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Sherman at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
-----
Saturday, December 14
BOYS
Chapmanville at Battle of the Rock (Rock Hill, S.C.), TBA
GIRLS
Logan at Belfry, Ky., 7 p.m.
-----
Monday, December 16
GIRLS
Tug Valley at Man, 7 p.m.
-----
Tuesday, December 17
BOYS
Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Logan at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Man at Point Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
----
Thursday, December 19
BOYS
Logan at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, TBA
Man vs. Tug Valley (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Lincoln County at Logan, 7 p.m.
-----
Friday, December 20
BOYS
Country Roads Showcase at Chapmanville, TBA
Logan at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, TBA
GIRLS
Man at River View Holiday Tournament, TBA
-----
Saturday, December 21
BOYS
Country Roads Showcase at Chapmanville, TBA
Logan at Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee, TBA
Man vs. Nitro (at Country Roads Classic, Chapmanville), TBA
GIRLS
Man at River View Holiday Tournament, TBA
-----
Friday, December 27
BOYS
Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament at Chapmanville, TBA
Logan at Battle of the Armory at Beckley, TBA
Pikeview at Man, 7:30 p.m.
-----
Saturday, December 28
BOYS
Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament at Chapmanville, TBA
Logan at Battle of the Armory at Beckley, TBA
----
Monday, December 30
GIRLS
Logan at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
----
Thursday, January 2
GIRLS
Man at River View, 7 p.m.
-----
Friday, January 3
BOYS
Chapmanville vs. Wheeling Park (at Cancer Research Classic), TBA
Logan at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Summers County vs. Chapamanville at Logan, TBA
Scott at Logan, 7 p.m.
-----
Saturday, January 4
BOYS
Chapmanville at New River Shootout, Beckley, TBA
Logan at Man, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
George Washington at Logan, 8 p.m.
Chapmanville vs. Martin County, Ky., at Logan, TBA
-----
Monday, January 6
GIRLS
Man at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Logan at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
-----
Tuesday, January 7
BOYS
Mingo Cental at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Man at River View, 7:30 p.m.
-----
Wednesday, January 8
GIRLS
Mingo Central at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
-----
Thursday, January 9
GIRLS
Scott at Chapmanville, 6 p.m.
Sissonville at Logan, 7 p.m.
-----
Friday, January 10
GIRLS
Sherman at Man, 7 p.m.
-----
Saturday, January 11
BOYS
Chapmanville at Pittsburgh Winter Jamfest, TBA
Riverside at Man, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Man at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
-----
Monday, January 13
GIRLS
Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.
Belfry, Ky. at Logan, 7 p.m.
-----
Tuesday, January 14
BOYS
Chapmanville at at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Lincoln County at Man, 7 p.m.
-----
Wednesday, January 15
BOYS
Man at Pikeview, 7:30 p.m.
-----
Thursday, January 16
GIRLS
Wayne at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Man at Tug Valley, 7 p.m.
-----
Friday, January 17
BOYS
Chapmanville at Poca, 7 p.m.
Wayne at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln County at Man, 7:30 p.m.
-----
Monday, January 20
GIRLS
Sissonville at Logan, 6 p.m.
Logan at Poca, 7 p.m.
-----
Tuesday, January 21
BOYS
Logan at Nitro, 7:30 p.m.
-----
Thursday, January 23
BOYS
Man at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.
-----
Saturday, January 25
BOYS
Chapmanville at FCA Prep Showcase, Bristol, Va., TBA
Man at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Mingo Central at Man, 7 p.m.
-----
Monday, January 27
GIRLS
Chapmanville at Sherman, 7 p.m.
Logan at Scott, 7 p.m.
Man at Van, 7 p.m.
-----
Tuesday, January 28
BOYS
Chapmanville at Scott, 7:30 p.m.
Mingo Central at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Mount View at Man, 7:30 p.m.
----
Thursday, January 30
GIRLS
Chapmanville at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Wayne at Logan, 7 p.m.
Man at Westside, 7 p.m.
-----
Friday, January 31
BOYS
Chapmanville at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Huntington St. Joe at Logan (King Coal Classic),, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Man at Sherman, 7 p.m.
-----
Saturday, February 1
BOYS
Winfield at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Parkersburg Catholic at Logan (King Coal Classic), 7:30 p.m.
-----
Monday, February 3
GIRLS
Logan at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Man at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
-----
Tuesday, February 4
BOYS
Logan at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
River View at Man, 7:30 p.m.
-----
Thursday, February 6
GIRLS
Winfield at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Logan at Man, 7 p.m.
----
Friday, February 7
BOYS
Scott at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
-----
Saturday, February 8
BOYS
Mingo Central at Man, 7:30 p.m.
-----
Monday, February 10
GIRLS
Chapmanville at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Logan vs. River View (at WV State), 11:30 a.m.
-----
Tuesday, February 11
BOYS
Chapmanville at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Logan at Poca, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Phelps, Ky. at Man, 7 p.m.
-----
Wednesday, February 12
GIRLS
Tolsia at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
-----
Thursday, February 13
GIRLS
Winfield at Logan, 7 p.m.
River View at Man, 7 p.m.
-----
Friday, February 14
BOYS
Chapmanville at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
Man at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
----
Saturday, February 15
BOYS
Winfield at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
-----
Saturday, February 17
GIRLS
Chapmanville at Man, 7 p.m.
Mingo Central at Logan, 7 p.m.
-----
Tuesday, February 18
BOYS
Scott at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Man at Lincoln County, 7:30 p.m.
----
Wednesday, February 19
GIRLS
Logan at Independence, 7 p.m.
-----
Friday, February 21
BOYS
Wayne at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.
Sissonville at Logan, 7:30 p.m.
Huntington St. Joe at Man, 7:30 p.m.
-----
Tuesday, February 25
BOYS
Sissonville at Chapmanville, 7:30 p.m.