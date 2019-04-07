Scoreboard

Logan County baseball, softball schedule

Saturday, April 6

BASEBALL

Man at Liberty Raleigh (DH), late

SOFTBALL

Fayetteville at Man, late

Wayne at Chapmanville, late

Monday, April 8

BASEBALL

Herbert Hoover at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.

Westside at Man, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Man, 5:30 p.m.

Lincoln County at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 9

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.

Man at Tolsia, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Scott, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Wyoming East, 5:30 p.m.

Mingo Central at Man, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 10

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Winfield, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.

Man at Westside, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 11

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Winfield, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston Catholic at Logan, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Logan at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 12

BASEBALL

Chapmanville vs. Charleston Catholic (at Scott Wooden Bat Tournament), 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.

Herbert Hoover at Logan, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

BASEBALL

Chapmanville vs. George Washington (at Scott Wooden Bat Tournament), 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Chapmanville at Sissonville, 2 p.m.

Logan at Sissonville, 4 p.m.

Monday, April 15

BASEBALL

Chapmanville at Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westside at Logan, 7 p.m.

Man at Mingo Central, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Man at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.

Logan at Scott, 5:30 p.m.

High School Baseball

Cardinal Conference

Baseball Standings

Games through Friday, April 5

SOUTH DIVISION

TEAM CONF ALL

Scott 4-1 2-1

Chapmanville 5-3 9-4

Logan 3-4 7-4

Mingo Central 0-5 2-7

Wayne 0-6 1-10

NORTH DIVISION

TEAM CONF ALL

Poca 7-1 10-2

Sissonville 4-2 9-2

Winfield 5-3 9-4

Nitro 3-3 8-3

Herbert Hoover 1-5 3-10

High School Softball

Cardinal Conference

Softball Standings

SOUTH DIVISION

Games through Friday, April 5

TEAM CONF ALL

Wayne 5-2 8-3 Scott 4-4 5-5

Chapmanville 3-4 6-6

Logan 4-6 5-11

Mingo Central 1-9 1-10

NORTH DIVISION

TEAM CONF ALL

Herbert Hoover 6-0 11-0

Sissonville 7-1 15-2

Nitro 5-1 9-2

Winfield 4-2 6-5

Poca 0-4 0-8

High school basketball

SCOTT BROWN CLASSIC TEAM ROSTERS

Employers' Innovative Network

Coach: Joe Schmidle, University High

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. (West Virginia signee)

Miles McBride, Moeller-Cincinnati (West Virginia signee)

Rodney Bucklew, University High

Bunky Brown, George Washington

Keandra King, Wheeling Park

Cam Selders, Morgantown

Seth Fallon, Parkersburg South

Devin Collins, Chapmanville

Greg Zummo, Notre Dame

Joel Robertson, Trinity

Tanner Kennedy, Robert C. Byrd

Midstate Automotive

Coach: David Retton, Fairmont Senior

Quinn Slazinski, Huntington Prep (Louisville signee)

Alex Dutranoy, Huntington Prep

Greg Tribble, Huntington Prep

Harry Morrice, Beckley Prep

Anderson Mirambeaux, Teays Valley Christian (Morehead State commit)

Mason Shiflett, Teays Valley Christian

Steven Verplanken, Teays Valley Christian

Bryce Radford, Woodrow Wilson

Danny Bickey, Woodrow Wilson

Joe Muto, Hurricane

Cavonte Duncan, Capital

Dasalis Jones, Fairmont Senior

Pro baseball

Sunday's MLB Games

American League

Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (German 1-0) at Baltimore (Hess 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Detroit (Ross 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 2-1) at Houston (Peacock 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Miller 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

National League

Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 0-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Archer 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-0) at Colorado (Bettis 0-1), 8:37 p.m.

