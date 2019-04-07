Scoreboard
Logan County baseball, softball schedule
Saturday, April 6
BASEBALL
Man at Liberty Raleigh (DH), late
SOFTBALL
Fayetteville at Man, late
Wayne at Chapmanville, late
Monday, April 8
BASEBALL
Herbert Hoover at Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Westside at Man, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Man, 5:30 p.m.
Lincoln County at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 9
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Logan, 7 p.m.
Man at Tolsia, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Scott, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Wyoming East, 5:30 p.m.
Mingo Central at Man, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 10
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Winfield, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
Man at Westside, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 11
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Winfield, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston Catholic at Logan, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Logan at Sherman, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, April 12
BASEBALL
Chapmanville vs. Charleston Catholic (at Scott Wooden Bat Tournament), 5:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Wayne, 5:30 p.m.
Herbert Hoover at Logan, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 13
BASEBALL
Chapmanville vs. George Washington (at Scott Wooden Bat Tournament), 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
Chapmanville at Sissonville, 2 p.m.
Logan at Sissonville, 4 p.m.
Monday, April 15
BASEBALL
Chapmanville at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westside at Logan, 7 p.m.
Man at Mingo Central, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Man at Chapmanville, 5:30 p.m.
Logan at Scott, 5:30 p.m.
High School Baseball
Cardinal Conference
Baseball Standings
Games through Friday, April 5
SOUTH DIVISION
TEAM CONF ALL
Scott 4-1 2-1
Chapmanville 5-3 9-4
Logan 3-4 7-4
Mingo Central 0-5 2-7
Wayne 0-6 1-10
NORTH DIVISION
TEAM CONF ALL
Poca 7-1 10-2
Sissonville 4-2 9-2
Winfield 5-3 9-4
Nitro 3-3 8-3
Herbert Hoover 1-5 3-10
High School Softball
Cardinal Conference
Softball Standings
SOUTH DIVISION
Games through Friday, April 5
TEAM CONF ALL
Wayne 5-2 8-3 Scott 4-4 5-5
Chapmanville 3-4 6-6
Logan 4-6 5-11
Mingo Central 1-9 1-10
NORTH DIVISION
TEAM CONF ALL
Herbert Hoover 6-0 11-0
Sissonville 7-1 15-2
Nitro 5-1 9-2
Winfield 4-2 6-5
Poca 0-4 0-8
High school basketball
SCOTT BROWN CLASSIC TEAM ROSTERS
Employers' Innovative Network
Coach: Joe Schmidle, University High
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kennedy Catholic, Pa. (West Virginia signee)
Miles McBride, Moeller-Cincinnati (West Virginia signee)
Rodney Bucklew, University High
Bunky Brown, George Washington
Keandra King, Wheeling Park
Cam Selders, Morgantown
Seth Fallon, Parkersburg South
Devin Collins, Chapmanville
Greg Zummo, Notre Dame
Joel Robertson, Trinity
Tanner Kennedy, Robert C. Byrd
Midstate Automotive
Coach: David Retton, Fairmont Senior
Quinn Slazinski, Huntington Prep (Louisville signee)
Alex Dutranoy, Huntington Prep
Greg Tribble, Huntington Prep
Harry Morrice, Beckley Prep
Anderson Mirambeaux, Teays Valley Christian (Morehead State commit)
Mason Shiflett, Teays Valley Christian
Steven Verplanken, Teays Valley Christian
Bryce Radford, Woodrow Wilson
Danny Bickey, Woodrow Wilson
Joe Muto, Hurricane
Cavonte Duncan, Capital
Dasalis Jones, Fairmont Senior
Pro baseball
Sunday's MLB Games
American League
Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (German 1-0) at Baltimore (Hess 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 1-0) at Detroit (Ross 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 0-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 2-1) at Houston (Peacock 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Nova 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Miller 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Stratton 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
National League
Minnesota (Berrios 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 0-0) at Atlanta (Newcomb 0-0), 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Archer 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Strahm 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urias 0-0) at Colorado (Bettis 0-1), 8:37 p.m.