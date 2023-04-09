Here is a roundup of the previous week in Logan County High School Softball.
LOGAN 11 SHERMAN 5
Last Monday, Logan traveled to Sherman and defeated the Lady Tide by an 11-5 final score.
Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the third, the hosts scored a trio of runs to lead 4-3.
The Lady Tide led 5-4 in the top of the fifth, but Logan plated four runs to lead by four at 9-5. They went on to win 11-5.
Taylor Noe was 4-4 at the plate with a double for the Lady Cats. Myleigh Adkins went 4-5 with a double. Lacey Curry was 3-4 with a double and a grand slam in the fifth frame. Kaylie Coleman (one double, one RBI) and Addison Brumfield each had three hits.
Adkins (four innings, six Ks, two walks, one ER, two hits) pitched four innings and got the win for Logan.
Score by innings:
LHS: 1 2 0 1 4 1 2 - 11 22 0
SHS: 1 0 3 1 0 0 0 - 5 8 0
LINCOLN COUNTY 7 LOGAN 2
Logan's six-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday as they traveled to AAA power Lincoln County and fell 7-2.
With the game tied 1-1, Lincoln scored four runs in the bottom of the third to lead 5-1 and then two the next inning to increase their advantage to 7-1.
Taylor Noe was 1-4 at the dish for Logan with a triple. Addison Brumfield (one RBI), Lacey Curry, Myleigh Adkins, Kenna Ooten and Ashlin Brumfield each had one hit. Harlee Quick had an RBI.
Adkins (six innings, six Ks, five walks, five ER, five hits) pitched and took the loss for the Lady Wildcats.
Score by innings:
LHS: 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 2 6 2
LCHS: 1 0 4 2 0 0 - 7 5 1
LOGAN 6 RIPLEY 3
Logan also played Ripley on Saturday, and they rebounded from the loss to Lincoln County to beat the Lady Vikings 6-3.
Ripley took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning, then the Lady Cats scored a pair in the next half-inning to tie the game 2-2.
After the Lady Vikings took a 3-2 lead in the fifth frame, Logan scored four in the bottom of the sixth to win the contest 6-3.
Emilee Mullins (one double) and Kaylie Coleman both had a hit and two RBI for Logan. Myleigh Adkins was 1-3 with a double.
Shae Conley (seven innings, eight Ks, three walks, one ER, two hits) pitched for the Lady Wildcats and was credited with the win.
Logan now stands at 10-3 on the season.
Score by innings:
RHS: 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 - 3 2 4
LHS: 0 0 0 2 0 4 - 6 6 1
ST. MARYS 2 MAN 1:
Last Friday, the Lady Billies traveled to St. Marys and lost by a final score of 2-1.
Man scored a run in the top of the first, and there was no score by either team until the hosts tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The contest went to extra innings, and St. Mary's won it 2-1 with a run in the bottom of the ninth.
Jacklynn Barnett was 3-4 at the plate for the Lady Hillbillies with a double. Morgan Cooper was 2-4, and Mattie Carroll went 1-4 with an RBI. Kylie Blevins also had a hit.
Cooper (eight innings, 15 Ks, no walks, two ER, three hits), pitched for Man.
Score by innings:
MHS: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 7 2
SMHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 - 2 3 0
MAN 8 WILLIAMSTOWN 0
The Lady Hillbillies rebounded from Friday's defeat by shutting out Williamstown 8-0 on Saturday.
Man led 1-0 going into the bottom of the fourth, when they scored a pair to increase their lead to 3-0.
Coach Randy Epperly's team plated two more runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to win easily by a final of 8-0.
Morgan Cooper was 2-3 at the plate for Man with three RBI including a three-run homer to center in the bottom of the sixth. Kylie Blevins had two hits, and Mattie Carroll and Peyton Lusk both went 1-3 with a double and an RBI.
Cooper (six innings, 11 Ks, two walks, no ER, two hits) took the mound for the Lady Billies.
Man is now 4-2 on the campaign.
Score by innings:
WHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 1
MHS: 0 1 0 2 2 3 - 8 7 0
CHAPMANVILLE 5 SISSONVILLE 3
The Lady Tigers traveled to Sissonville last Tuesday and emerged victorious by a 5-3 final score.
At the plate, Hannah Miller had a double and a single for Chapmanville. Brooke Christian (two RBI) and Emma Muncy (one RBI) both had two base hits.
Latosha Perry (five innings, one K, two walks, three runs, six hits) was the starting pitcher for the Lady Tigers. Charity Atwood (two innings, no hits, no runs, no walks, three Ks) got the win, however.
CHAPMANVILLE 10 WAYNE 1
Chapmanville also traveled to Wayne on Saturday and throttled the Lady Pioneers by a final of 10-1 in five innings.
Evy Altizer hit a two-run homer and Chloe Murphy pitched for the Lady Tigers with 10 strikeouts, but further stats were not available.
CRHS is now 7-3 on the 2023 season.