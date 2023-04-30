Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The rosters for the WVADA North-South All-Star hoops Classic, which will be held on Friday, June 9 at the South Charleston Community Center, were selected last week and Logan County will have four representatives on the south teams.

Chapmanville's Sal Dean and Logan's Scotty Browning were selected to represent the South boys team while Logan's Natalie Blankenship was chosen for the South girls team. Finally, the head coach of the boys team for the South will be none other than Logan's Zach Green.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

