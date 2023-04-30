The rosters for the WVADA North-South All-Star hoops Classic, which will be held on Friday, June 9 at the South Charleston Community Center, were selected last week and Logan County will have four representatives on the south teams.
Chapmanville's Sal Dean and Logan's Scotty Browning were selected to represent the South boys team while Logan's Natalie Blankenship was chosen for the South girls team. Finally, the head coach of the boys team for the South will be none other than Logan's Zach Green.
Dean was the Class AA Player of the Year and closed out his prep career by winning the state championship with the Tigers over Charleston Catholic, 59-49 on March 18 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
In Chapmanville's three state tourney wins over Ravenswood, Bluefield and Catholic, Dean totaled 47 points, nine three-pointers, 25 rebounds and 14 assists.
He spent the first three years of his career playing in Belfry, Kentucky and scored 1,465 in his time with the Pirates while averaging 21 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game last season for the Tigers.
Browning was named the 2022-2023 Cardinal Conference Player of the Year. He also received First Team All-State honors in 2022 as well as a Second Team All-State nod in 2023. He was also named First Team All-Conference in 2023 and crossed the 1,000 point plateau for his career.
Last year, he poured in 483 total points (21.95 per game), grabbed 94 rebounds (4.3 per game), and dished out 72 assists (3.3 per game). He had a field goal percentage of 51, a three-point percentage of 41, and a free throw percentage of 78. He had 12 20-point games and two 30-point outings.
Blankenship was a key contributor on the Logan girls basketball team and was a member of the squad when they won the Class AAA State Championship on March 12, 2022, against Fairmont Senior, 27-26.
As Logan's head coach, Green helped the Wildcats boys basketball team stay afloat last year despite injuries to key players. They overcame them and made it to a regional co-final on March 8 before falling at Ripley, 78-66.
