Here is a roundup of the previous week in Logan County softball.
MAN 4 CHAPMANVILLE 1
The Man softball team avenged a 5-0 home defeat to Chapmanville on April 10 by traveling to Ronnie "Mule" Ooten on Saturday and edging the Lady Tigers by a final score of 4-1.
A sacrifice fly by Mattie Carroll in the top of the first inning put the Lady 'Billies up 1-0, and then Man put a three-spot on the board in the road half of the third thanks to an error by Chapmanville and a two-run single by Peyton Lusk, sending the visitors to a 4-0 lead.
The Lady Tigers' Brooke Christian homered to center field in the bottom of the seventh to make it a 4-1 game, but it was too little, too late as the Lady 'Billies left town with the victory.
Kylie Blevins went 2-4 at the plate for Man. Lusk (two RBI), Jacklynn Barnett, Morgan Cooper, and McKinlee Cline each had one hit. Carroll was hitless but had one RBI.
Radford commit Morgan Cooper continued a season-long theme by dominating on the mound, pitching all seven frames with 13 strikeouts and one walk. She surrendered one earned run and two hits.
Christian had Chapmanville's only two hits on the day including the solo homer in the seventh. Chloe Murphy (seven innings, 11 Ks, three walks, three ER, six hits) took the mound for CRHS.
Score by innings:
MHS: 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 - 4 6 0
CRHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 2 1
MAN 1 WYOMING EAST 0
Last Tuesday, Man traveled to Wyoming East and beat the Lady Warriors 1-0 thanks to another outstanding pitching performance by Morgan Cooper, who tossed a complete game, one hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and no walks.
Cooper also went 2-3 batting for the Lady 'Billies with a double and Peyton Lusk was 1-3 with an RBI single in the top of the fourth inning scoring the game's only run.
Score by innings:
MHS: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 3 0
WEHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 0
MAN 3 WYOMING EAST 0
Man hosted Wyoming East last Thursday and the Lady 'Billies defeated the Lady Warriors for the second time in three days, this time by a 3-0 final count.
Kylie Blevins went 1-3 with two RBI at the dish for Man. Kalilla Collins was also 1-3 and drove in one run. McKinlee Cline, Trista Marcum, and Melody Rozzell (one triple) each hit safely once.
Morgan Cooper pitched a complete game no-hitter for the Lady 'Billies with 15 punchouts and five walks.
Man ended the regular season with a record of 13-3 going into this week's Class A Region IV Section 1 tournament.
Score by innings:
WEHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 1
MHS: 0 0 1 2 0 0 - 3 5 0
CHAPMANVILLE 4 SHERMAN 3
The Lady Tigers played two home games on Saturday, and their first one was against Sherman who they defeated 4-3 thanks to an error by the Lady Tide in the bottom of the seventh which allowed Emma Muncy to score the winning run.
Evy Altizer went 2-3 batting for Chapmanville with two doubles and two RBI while Erin Adkins also hit safely twice. Laken Parks was 1-4 with an RBI, and Erica Sigmon and Latosha Perry both had one hit.
Score by innings:
SHS: 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 - 3 7 3
CRHS: 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 - 4 7 1
CHAPMANVILLE 17 MINGO CENTRAL 0
Chapmanville went to Miner Mountain to face sectional foe Mingo Central last Monday and the Lady Tigers breezed to an easy 17-0 win.
Erica Sigmon had four hits for CRHS including a double and a triple, and Emma Muncy had two doubles and a home run while Chloe Murphy had two hits including a homer. Brooke Christian added a triple to the scoresheet.
Latosha Perry pitched for the Lady Tigers and struck out seven batters.
CHAPMANVILLE 9 WAYNE 1
On Wednesday, the Lady Tigers played host to another sectional opponent in Wayne and the hosts rolled to a lopsided 9-1 victory.
Emma Muncy, Brooke Christian, and Latosha Perry each had a double at the plate for Chapmanville. Erin Adkins had three hits and Laken Parks had one hit of her own.
Chloe Murphy was on the hill for CRHS and she fanned nine Lady Pioneers while walking two.
Chapmanville ended the regular season at 18-6 overall heading into this week's Class AA Region IV Section 2 tournament.
LOGAN 4 SISSONVILLE 2
The Lady Wildcats concluded their regular season last Thursday by hitting the road to Sissonville and winning narrowly by a final of 4-2.
Addison Brumfield was 3-3 batting for Logan with an RBI while Isabella Propst hit safely twice. Harlee Quick went 1-3 with a home run and an RBI. Taylor Noe and Myleigh Adkins each had a double. Kenna Ooten had one hit of her own.
Adkins pitched a complete game for the Lady Wildcats going all seven frames with 12 Ks and two walks. She didn't surrender an earned run and she gave up four hits.
Logan's record heading into this week's Class AA Region IV Section 2 tournament is 22-7.
Score by innings:
LHS: 0 0 0 1 0 2 1 - 4 9 0
SHS: 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 - 2 4 1