This is a roundup of the previous week in Logan County softball.
MAN 1 POINT PLEASANT 0
The Lady Billies hosted Point Pleasant last Tuesday and picked up a 1-0 win thanks to a walk-off single by Jacklynn Barnett.
Radford commit Morgan Cooper threw a complete game four-hit shutout with a whopping 17 strikeouts and no walks.
Cooper also was 2-3 at the plate for Man with a double. Kylie Blevins had a double of her own while both Mattie Carroll and Barnett had a hit.
Score by innings:
PPHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 4 0
MHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 5 1
MAN 4 SHERMAN 0
Man returned home on Wednesday to host sectional foe Sherman, and coach Randy Epperly's squad notched another shutout win, this time by a 4-0 score.
Cooper was once again dominant on the mound for the Lady Billies throwing a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts and two walks. She also starred at the plate against the Lady Tide by hitting two home runs.
Zoey Jackson also went yard for Man and had two RBI. McKinlee Cline, Jacklynn Barnett, and Peyton Lusk each had a hit.
Score by innings:
SHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 0 1
MHS: 1 0 0 2 1 0 - 4 6 0
MAN 5 BUFFALO 0
The Lady Billies hit the road to Buffalo on Saturday and came away with a third-straight shutout win, 5-0, thanks once again to the pitching performance of Morgan Cooper.
Cooper pitched a complete game two-hit shutout with 14 punchouts and one walk.
She capped off her stellar week with two more homers and five RBI against Buffalo. Kylie Blevins, Mattie Carroll, and Trista Marcum each hit safely once.
Man is now 7-3 on the 2023 campaign.
Score by innings:
MHS: 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 - 5 6 0
BHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 3
LOGAN 14 SHERMAN 6
The Logan Lady Wildcats played host to Sherman last Monday and cruised to a 14-6 win over the Lady Tide.
Lacey Curry was 3-4 with three RBI as well as three doubles at the plate for Logan. Myleigh Adkins was 3-3 with five RBI, a triple and a home run. Rylee Conn was 1-3 with a triple. Taylor Noe and Harlee Quick each had two hits, a double and an RBI while Ashlin Brumfield also had a double.
Quick (five innings, three Ks, three walks, six ER, eight hits) pitched for the Lady Wildcats and got the win.
Score by innings:
SHS: 0 0 2 2 2 - 6 8 1
LHS: 4 2 0 5 3 - 14 15 0
WINFIELD 6 LOGAN 3
Head coach Levi Curry's team traveled to top-ranked Winfield last Tuesday and fell by a final score of 6-3.
The game went to extra innings tied 3-3, but the Generals' Maci Boggess hit a walk-off three-run homer to center field in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Winfield the victory.
Myleigh Adkins was 2-4 at the plate for Logan with an RBI as well as a double and a homer. Isabella Propst went 1-3 with an RBI and also hit a home run. Taylor Noe was 1-4 with a double.
Shae Conley threw six frames on the mound for the Lady Wildcats with four Ks and one walk while giving up 10 hits and three earned runs. Adkins (two innings, five Ks, one walk, two ER, three hits) took the loss.
Score by innings:
LHS: 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 - 3 7 2
WHS: 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 - 6 13 1
LOGAN 13 POCA 1
Logan rebounded from the loss to Winfield by staying on the road at Poca on Wednesday and rolling to an easy 13-1 win.
Kenna Ooten (1-2, three RBI) and Ashlin Brumfield (1-2, one RBI) each hit a home run each for the Lady Wildcats. Taylor Noe went 2-3 with a triple and an RBI. Addison Brumfield was 2-2 with two doubles. Myleigh Adkins (two RBI), Lacey Curry (one RBI), Emilee Mullins, and Addison Richardson (two RBI) each had a double.
Adkins (five innings, eight Ks, two walks, no ER, one hit) pitched for Logan and got the win.
Logan now has a record of 12-5 on the year.
Score by innings:
LHS: 3 0 6 1 3 - 13 13 2
PHS: 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 1 4
CHAPMANVILLE 12 SCOTT 10
The Lady Tigers used two home runs by Brooke Christian to defeat sectional foe Scott in a 12-10 shootout last Wednesday.
Along with her two homers, Christian also had two doubles. Mady Farley had a double of her own for Chapmanville.
Latosha Perry pitched and got the win for CRHS striking out three batters and issuing three walks.
CHAPMANVILLE 8 SISSONVILLE 0
Chapmanville hosted Sissonville last Thursday and shutout the Lady Indians by a final count of 8-0.
Brooke Christian (1-2, two RBI) and Emma Muncy (2-3, one double, one RBI) both homered for the Lady Tigers. Laken Parks (2-3, one RBI), Evy Altizer (1-3), and Erica Sigmon (1-3) each had a double.
Latosha Perry pitched and got the win for the Lady Tigers, tossing five innings with two strikeouts and no walks. She surrendered six hits but didn't give up a run.
Score by innings:
SHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 6 2
CRHS: 3 0 3 1 1 - 8 11 1
HERBERT HOOVER 8 CHAPMANVILLE 6
Last Tuesday, the Lady Tigers traveled to Herbert Hoover and fell to the five-time defending Class AA state champion Lady Huskies by a final score of 8-6.
Brooke Christian had three doubles for Chapmanville while Chloe Murphy and Hannah Miller had one double each. Erica Sigmon had two triples.
Latosha Perry pitched 1 2/3 innings for the Lady Tigers with a strikeout and no walks. Chloe Murphy pitched 6 1/3 innings in relief and fanned four batters while surrendering one walk.
Chapmanville is now 10-4 on the 2023 season.