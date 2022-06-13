Logan County athletes were well represented on the all-state softball squads which were released this past week.
On the Class A list, Man's Morgan Cooper was named to the first team for the second consecutive season as a pitcher after she helped guide the Lady 'Billies to back-to-back sectional championships.
Senior infielder Ashlee Tomblin and senior outfielder Baylee Muncy each landed second team nominations while Olivia Ramsey, Kirsten Ellis, and McKinlee Cline were named honorable for coach Randy Epperly's squad.
On the Class AA list, Chapmanville freshman pitcher Chloe Murphy landed on the second team after her first season at the high school level while Logan sophomore outfielder Taylor Noe was also named to the second team for two years in a row.
Ashleigh Mahon, Baylee Belcher, and Brooke Christian also represented the Lady Tigers by being named to the honorable mention list while Logan also landed Chloe Bryant, Karley Hall, and Emma Elkins represented the Lady 'Cats on the HM list.
Below are the complete Class A and Class AA All-State teams in full.
West Virginia Sportswriters Association Class A all-state softball:
First team
P – Mikie Lieving, Wahama, Jr. (captain)
P – Morgan Cooper, Man, Jr.
P – Sam Colaw, Petersburg, So.
P – Josie Frizzell, Wheeling Central, Fr.
IF – Lauren Noble, Wahama, Sr.
IF – Taylor McHenry, Gilmer, Sr.
IF – Josalyn Lipscomb, Doddridge County, Jr.
IF – Hailea Skeens, Sherman, Sr.
IF – Zoey Winland, St. Marys, So.
OF – Katie Darnley, Buffalo, Sr.
OF – Shannon Phipps, James Monroe, Sr.
C – Hattie Kennedy, Ravenswood, Jr.
C – Amber Wolfe, Wahama, Jr.
UTIL – Abby Darnley, Buffalo, Sr.
UTIL – Autumn Hall, Tug Valley, Sr.
UTIL – Braylee Corbin, Petersburg, Jr.
UTIL – Meghan Gill, Midland Trail, Sr.
UTIL – Cali Masters, St. Marys, Fr.
Second team
P – Ella Smith, St. Marys, Jr.
P – Chloe Treadway, Sherman, Jr. (captain)
P – Alex Hill, Buffalo, So.
IF – Mickala Taylor, Petersburg, Sr.
IF – Kameron Beck, Williamstown, Jr.
IF – Ashlee Tomblin, Man, Sr.
IF – Aubrey McCoy, Charleston Catholic, So.
IF – Breanna Price, St. Marys, So.
OF – Leah Loudin, Tyler Consolidated, Jr.
OF – Baylee Muncy, Man, Sr.
OF – Sterling Kump, Moorefield, Jr.
C – Emily Hatfield, Tug Valley, Sr.
C – Jayci Gray, Ritchie County, Sr.
C – Sydney Sheets, Midland Trail, Jr.
UTIL – Maddie Morris, Charleston Catholic, Fr.
UTIL – Lauren Guthrie, Sherman, So.
UTIL – Emma Wilcox, Van, Jr.
UTIL – Macy Casto, Ravenswood, Fr.
Honorable Mention
Karlie Fenstermacher, South Harrison; Makenna Curran, Doddridge County; Makenna Post, South Harrison; Olivia See, Doddridge County; Abby Kelley, Doddridge County; Madison Campbell, Midland Trail; McKenzie Kitzmiller, Petersburg; Chezney Skaggs, Midland Trail; Darryn Loughridge, Webster County; Gabby Miller, East Hardy; Natalie Simon, Montcalm; Cheyenne Gooden, Tucker County; Julia Herndon, Greenbrier West; Bryleigh Thomas, James Monroe; Brooke Fuller, River View; Cassidy Griffey, Tug Valley; Jazmyn Gibson, Van; Olivia Ramsey, Man; Zoey Steele, Sherman; Kiersten Ellis, Man; McKinlee Cline, Man; Haleigh Muncy, Tug Valley; Kenzie Rinchich, Sherman; McKenzie Thomas, Paden City; Carmela Pulice, Madonna; Lainey Statler, Clay Battelle; Kristen Hicks, Tucker County
West Virginia Sportswriters Association Class AA all-state softball:
First team
P – Lena Elkins, Nitro, Sr. (Co-Captain)
P – Paige Maynard, Shady Spring, Sr.
P – Delaney Buckland, Independence, Jr.
P – Maddie McKay, Oak Glen, Sr.
IF – Alexa Shoemaker, Keyser, Sr.
IF – Olivia Barnett, Shady Spring, Sr.
IF – Jayden Elkins, Scott, Sr.
IF – Paige Laxton, Wyoming East, Sr.
IF – Sara Simon, Philip Barbour, Sr.
OF – Georgia Moulder, Winfield, Jr.
OF – Kenna Calahan, Oak Glen, Sr.
OF – Sydney Shamblin, Herbert Hoover, Jr.
C – Sydney Bright, Herbert Hoover, Jr.
C – Kennedy Dean, Winfield, Sr. (Co-Captain)
UTIL – Olivia Hylton, Wyoming East, Sr.
UTIL – Grayson Buckner, Herbert Hoover, Sr.
UTIL – Maci Boggess, Winfield, Jr.
UTIL – Madison Legg, Sissonville, Sr.
Second team
P – Delaney Haller, Lincoln, Jr. (Captain)
P – Chloe Murphy, Chapmanville, Fr.
P – Charity Wolfe, Keyser, Jr.
IF – Gracelyn Hill, Sissonville, Sr.
IF – Lindzie Runions, Poca, So.
IF – Kya Hampton, Sissonville, Jr.
IF – Lacy Mitchell, Roane County, Jr.
IF – Madison Angus, Weir, Sr.
OF – Taylor Noe, Logan, So.
OF – Abby Hanson, Herbert Hoover, Jr.
C – Tayler Likens, Keyser, Fr.
C – Emma Kyle, Liberty-Harrison, Sr.
C – Sarah Brown, Oak Glen, Jr.
UTIL – Fran Alvaro, RCB, Sr.
UTIL – Frederique Maloley, Grafton, Sr.
UTIL – Tatum Halley, Scott, Jr.
UTIL – Kylie Price, Point Pleasant, Jr.
UTIL – Avery Noel, Frankfort, Fr.
Honorable Mentions
Emmalee Jarvis, Braxton County; Mahailey Nicholson, Roane County; Lilly Grady, Poca; Carly Mathes, Nitro; Cece Lackey, Nitro; Avery Sayre, Nitro; Brooklyn Huffman, Herbert Hoover; Josi Fix, Herbert Hoover; Lola Baber, Winfield; Hadley Wood, Shady Spring; Kayley Bane, Wyoming East; Savannah Brehm, Wyoming East; Sarah Bragg, Independence; Ashleigh Mahon, Chapmanville; Kaliah Merritt Wayne; Baylee Belcher, Chapmanville; Natalie Green, Scott, Karley Hall, Logan; Brooke Christian, Chapmanville; Chloe Bryant, Logan; Kara Hunt, Mingo Central; Emma Elkins, Logan; Gina Alvaro, RCB; Lilley Criss, Philip Barbour; Abby Hartley, Lewis County; Charlee Johnson, Liberty Harrison; Katie Kennedy, Philip Barbour; Avery McDaniel, Philip Barbour; Liz Murphy, Fairmont Senior; Blair Nuzum, East Fairmont; Emily Robey, Lincoln; Alexis Williams, Lincoln; Sydney Brown, Oak Glen; Mallory Rosnick, Weir; Rylee Mangold Keyser, Skyler Nash, Nicholas County; Lizzie Kell, Oak Glen; Hayley Keefer, Point Pleasant; Katelynn Stone, Elkins.