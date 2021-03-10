WEST MADISON — Logan used second chance efforts on the boards and a stingy perimeter defense to pull past Scott, 85-66 in a Cardinal Conference season opening matchup at the Hawks Nest on Friday.
Logan coach Zach Green said that his squad put forth a good effort as teams across the state are shaking off the rust of inactivity.
“Rebounding was a key tonight and we don’t have a 6-foot-8 or 6-foot-9 kid in the middle but we have long, long athletic guys that can rebound the ball and space the floor,” Green said. “Our guys created opportunities to get to the basket and we knocked down shots and I’m proud of our guys tonight.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic put an early end the season last year, Logan was ranked No. 5 and set to play in the Class AA Region 4 championship game.
Scott and Logan last collided just a year ago when the Wildcats defeated Scott, 70-63, in the Class AA Region 4 Section semifinals.
This season, preseason polls have the Wildcats in the top five once again.
The game got off to a sloppy start, as many would expect with so much time away from basketball-related activities in a season that was delayed due to COVID-19 guidelines.
Garrett Williamson and Jarron Glick put the Wildcats up early with quick buckets as Logan scored in transition and with second chance efforts on the offensive boards — a trend that would continue for most of the night.
The Skyhawks (0-1) found foul trouble early as Landon Stone and Cavin White were touched up with a pair of fouls each, just two minutes into the contest and had to leave the game temporarily.
“Everything that could go wrong in the first quarter did,” said Scott coach Shawn Ballard. “Both of your guys with major varsity experience go down with two fouls each which forced us out of character a little bit.”
Braxton Dolin and Jaren Gaiter stepped up with important buckets in the frame and Logan led, 20-14 after the first quarter.
Logan (1-0) flexed its muscles in the second frame, when they played their strongest defensive quarter holding Scott to 11 points and pouring in 28 on the strength of 3-point bombs from Carson Kirk and Aiden Slack as Logan made five perimeter shots in the frame.
The Wildcats took a commanding 48-25 lead into intermission.
“I was nervous coming into this one as we had no film on Scott and hadn’t played in a year and we have a couple of guys hurt and not playing tonight,” added Green. “We need to work on our transition defense and playing defense without fouling. The majority of their (Scott’s) points tonight were transition layups and foul shots.”
The third quarter however, would belong to the Skyhawks.
Scott extracted some revenge from the second frame and held Logan to a game low 11 points while pouring in 16 as White, Reece Carden, Jay Sharps and Isaac Setser all got in on the scoring act for the black and gold.
Logan led 59-41 after three frames.
The Wildcats leaned on Scott Browning in the fourth as he poured in 14 of his 18 points on the night. Scott saw balanced scoring in the quarter with eight players netting buckets. While the Skyhawks won the battle of the second half, 39-37 it was Logan that took the bus south on U.S. 119 with the win.
“With just two-and-a-half weeks of practice its tough to play really clean right off the bat so we’ve got to get better quickly, there is no turnover time,” concluded Green.”