LOGAN – With the Chapmanville at Poca and Mount View at Man high school football games postponed due to COVID issues, the Logan Wildcats were the last Logan County team standing on Friday night.
Logan was just happy to play another football game.
The Wildcats were also happy with the results as Logan won in convincing fashion with a 40-14 victory over Sissonville at Logan's Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
The game was Logan's home and Cardinal Conference openers and was also its annual Hall of Fame Game.
Logan was dominant against the Indians, leading 40-0 before allowing a couple of late fourth quarter touchdowns.
Logan QB Jordan Hayes completed 18 of 22 passes for 304 yards, threw for three touchdowns and ran for another and Wildcats' wide receiver Carson Kirk reeled in a pair of TD catches and had five grabs for 131 yards.
“Everybody played lights out,” said Logan coach Gary Mullins, who is back at the LHS helm in his second stint after coaching the Wildcats from 2004-16 previously. “I'm so impressed with the way everybody played tonight. This is what we are out here for, to win games like this. We want to get better and better.”
Logan, which defeated Man, 21-14 in last week's opener, improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Cardinal Conference. Sissonville, a 24-20 winner last week over Chapmanville, dropped to 1-1, 1-1.
The Wildcats, which have gone just 9-27 in the last four seasons since Mullins has been away, have already matched last year's two-win total as Logan went 2-4 in the COVID disrupted 2020 season.
Hayes was intercepted on the third play of the game by Sissonville's Ethan Taylor deep in Sissonville territory but it was one of the few mistakes on the night by the Wildcats.
Logan reached pay dirt on its second drive of the night as Hayes scored on a 14-yard keeper. Aiden Slack's PAT kick was good as the Wildcats led 7-0.
Sissonville QB Brody Thompson then drove the Indians to the Logan 48 but Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy elected to go for it on fourth-and-eight. Thompson's pass fell incomplete and the Indians turned it over on downs.
Nine plays later, Logan cashed in as Hayes tossed a 9-yard TD pass to Slack. Slack's PAT was wide left but Logan led 13-0 with 9:24 to go until halftime.
Slack finished the night with nine catches for 146 yards and another 43 yards on four carries on the ground.
The drive was kept alive as Logan converted a fourth-and-six play at the Sissonville 38 with Hayes' 9-yard pass to Slack.
Kirk picked off Thompson on Sissonville's next possession and the Wildcats were in business again.
Logan then culminated a six-play, 66-yard drive as Dawson Maynard took a double reverse into the end zone for a 7-yard TD run. After the Slack kick, Logan led 20-0 with 4:10 left until halftime.
Maynard, a junior wide receiver, was playing his first football game since his freshman year. Maynard was the 2021 Class AA State Baseball Player of the Year and led the Logan baseball to to the state championship in June.
Logan tacked on one more first half score as Hayes hooked up with Kirk on a 36-yard TD pass with 2:01 left, giving the Wildcats a 26-0 lead.
Logan nearly scored another touchdown on the last play of the first half as Hayes' hail mary pass at the goal line went through the fingertips of Slack.
The Wildcats' rout continued in the second half.
Kolton Goldie's 2-yard touchdown run and Slack's point after kick put Logan on top 33-0 with 4:50 to go in the third quarter.
Hayes later fired a 7-yard TD pass to Garrett Williamson with 8:56 left in the game, giving Logan a 40-0 lead.
The Indians got on the board with 5:49 left in the game as Taylor fired a 40-yard TD pass to Cameron Arbogast, making it a 40-7 ballgame.
Sissonville added one more score on the defensive side of the ball with 3:56 remaining in the game as Lazaro Marquez Jr. scooped up a Logan fumble and rumbled to the house for a 36-yard touchdown.
Logan was able to flex its muscles in the game with a stout defense and a deep and improved wide receiver corps.
“They are very unselfish,” Mullins said. “As long as we keep doing this we'll be hard to cover. We beat a good football team. That's a real good football team,” Mullins said. “So I was really impressed with our guys.”
Coach Lovejoy said his team was just outplayed.
“It was a tough game. They are very well coached,” he said. “They have a lot of grit. We were kind of worried about matching up with their skilled guys. They got us. We were hoping to blitz them a little bit but it just didn't work our for us. They are recruiting the building well and getting other athletes from the other sports out. That's what you have to do in Double-A football. We got a couple of scores there, so we hope that it's something that we can build on.”
Goldie finished with nine carries for 65 yards.
Williamson had three grabs for 17 yards. Maynard had one catch for 10 yards.
Goldie led the Logan defense with 13.5 tackles. Bryce Davis had 6.5 stops and Brayden Chambers six tackles. Slack had 5.5 stops.
Chance Maynard closed out with five tackles, while Williamson and Landon Adkins each had four stops.
Noah McNeely had 2.5 tackles, while Cameron Allred and Kirk each had two tackles. Christian Goodman had 1.5 tackles and Quentin Goodman had one tackle.
Goldie had two pass breakups. Slack and Williamson had one each.
Kirk added an interception and a fumble recovery.
Goldie and McKeely each had on-side kick recoveries.
Evan Taylor added an interception for the Indians.
Logan improved to 8-4 in the all-time series with Sissonville, which dates back to 2000, and snapped a three-game losing skid to the Indians.
Honored before the game was Logan High School's newest Hall of Fame class, including Aaron Oliver, Michael Murphy and Alisa L. Meade.
Sissonville and Logan did not play last year and had beaten the Wildcats 28-6, 48-30 and 28-12 in 2017-19. Logan's last win over Sissonville was a 36-20 victory in 2016.
The Wildcats are scheduled to play next Friday at Wayne, while Sissonville hosts Scott. Both have 7 pm kickoffs.
2021 Logan High School Football Schedule (2-0, 1-0):
Aug. 27: at Man, W 21-14
Sept. 3: *Sissonville, W 40-14
Sept. 10:*at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: at Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24: *Winfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: *Scott, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29: BYE WEEK
Nov. 5: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game