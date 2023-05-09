LOGAN- Second seeded Logan hosted third seeded Scott on Tuesday in the Class AA Region IV Section II Baseball Tournament as the Wildcats remained in the winner’s bracket after a 9-1 victory.
Logan quickly gained control of the game, as RBIs from Garrett Williamson, Aiden Slack, and Ivan Miller provided the Wildcats with a 4-0 first inning lead.
The Skyhawks tallied their first run during the top of the third inning thanks to an RBI flyout from Caleb Vance.
Logan secured another four-run inning in the fifth to extend their lead to seven.
The game’s final run came in the sixth inning by way of a Williamson single, as Logan stayed in front to set up a winner’s bracket matchup at Chapmanville on Thursday.
Logan’s starting pitcher Dawson Maynard struck out seven batters during his seven innings of service, forfeiting one run off five hits and zero walks to pick up the win.
Scott’s starter Griffin Miller allowed six runs off four hits and four walks in his five innings as he was handed the loss.
Williamson and Miller each secured a pair of RBIs for Logan in the win.
Logan’s coach Kevin Gertz praised Maynard’s work on the rubber.
“He’s been to me one of the most dominant pitchers in the state for three years,” said Gertz.
The start against Scott was Maynard’s first time back on the mound since injuring a finger against Shady Spring on April 29.
“Today’s the first time he’s been on the mound since then, he wasn’t sharp-sharp, but he was still dominant. It’s time where you can be hurt later, there’s no time to be hurt now,” added Gertz.
Gertz said he was impressed with his team’s performance at the plate against Miller, who is committed to pitch for Marshall University.
“You’re talking about what most consider the best pitcher in the state, heck yeah I was happy. We struck out 14 times against him last time,” said Gertz. “That’s a major adjustment we made, we swung it real well today."
Gertz shared his message to his players heading into the Chapmanville game.
“Come into that game as intense as we did today,” said Gertz.
Scott’s coach Kris Barrett spoke following the loss.
“We just weren’t ready to play,” said Barrett. “We prepared yesterday and Saturday for everything they were going to throw at us and had a good gameplan, I just think that we didn’t execute it the way we wanted to. I think that’s the main thing. We’re still a good baseball team, they’re a really good baseball team. This is the toughest section in the state, and you’ve got to battle out of it."
Barrett shared his team’s mindset heading into their loser’s bracket matchup with Mingo Central
“We’ll find out what kind of team we are. Last year we fought out of the loser’s bracket to be able to come play Logan for the chance at a sectional title. We’ve done it before, and I think we still have plenty of arms to work our way out of the loser’s bracket, we’re just going to have to be able to hit,” concluded Barrett.
The Skyhawks will host Mingo Central in Madison on Wednesday and with a win there will host Wayne in another elimination game on Thursday.
Score by Innings
SHS: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 5 1
LHS: 4 0 0 0 4 1 x - 9 6 2
