LOGAN- Second seeded Logan hosted third seeded Scott on Tuesday in the Class AA Region IV Section II Baseball Tournament as the Wildcats remained in the winner’s bracket after a 9-1 victory.

Logan quickly gained control of the game, as RBIs from Garrett Williamson, Aiden Slack, and Ivan Miller provided the Wildcats with a 4-0 first inning lead.

