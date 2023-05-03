LOGAN - Second-seeded Logan and third-seeded Chapmanville met in the nightcap of the first round of the Class AA Region IV Section II tournament on Tuesday night at the Lady Wildcats' Bea Orr Field, and the Blue and Gold escaped narrowly by a score of 3-2.
The ballgame stayed scoreless until the top of the fourth frame when Erica Sigmon blasted a solo home run to center field and Latosha Perry drove in a run with a single to give CRHS a 2-0 lead.
However, the Lady Wildcats jumped in front 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth after an error by Chapmanville off a fly ball by Lacey Curry to center allowed Taylor Noe, Addison Richardson, and Harlee Quick all to score.
Myleigh Adkins prevented the Lady Tigers from scoring again, and the home team held on for the big win.
Quick was 2-3 at the dish for Logan with a double. Ashlin Brumfield also hit safely twice, and Addison Brumfield added one base hit.
Adkins pitched all seven innings for the Blue and Gold, striking out eight batters and walking two. She gave up one earned run and six hits.
Emma Muncy went 2-4 at the plate for Chapmanville with a double and Evy Altizer had two hits as well. Sigmon was 1-2 with an RBI including her homer and Perry had one hit in three appearances with one RBI.
Chloe Murphy started on the hill for the Lady Tigers and took the loss, going six innings with nine Ks and two walks. She didn't give up an earned run and surrendered five hits.
"We said it a couple weeks ago, it don't matter, two outs, that Winfield game, they don't quit," Logan head coach Levi Curry said afterward. "It was a pitching duel. They did hit the ball a little bit. They played some great defense. They made one great defensive play in right field. I think, defensively, on our side, we came up big. If you like pitching, that was a game."
Curry knows the Lady Wildcats' potential matchup against Scott on Thursday is going to be a tough one, and there is a decent chance Chapmanville could emerge from the loser's bracket to face Logan again before all is said and done.
For the Lady Cats to capture a sectional title, Curry says his team has to take it one game at a time.
"You definitely aren't looking past Chapmanville, and you're definitely not looking past Scott," Curry said. "So, one game at a time. That's all we can do. Even during the game, I tell them, one inning at a time. We even go so far as to say one pitch at a time."
Chapmanville head coach Ronnie "Mule" Ooten said after the game that his squad just couldn't get that third out.
"Missed fly ball in center field killed us, broke our back," Ooten said. "Kid out there, ninth grader, played her heart out. She played hard. I'm not going to down her at all, but she played what she had to do, and she did a good job. Chloe (Murphy) pitched a gem. That last one we gave up, three runs, a couple walks, a hit batter, it didn't help us any. Had two outs, we just couldn't get that third out."
With the victory, Logan will advance to face the winner of top-seeded Scott and fifth-seeded Mingo Central on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. in Madison while the Lady Tigers dropped into the loser's bracket with the loss and will take on fourth-seeded Wayne on Wednesday at home at 6 p.m.
Logan improved to 23-7 on the year with the win while the Lady Tigers dropped to 18-7.
Score by innings:
CRHS: 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 - 2 6 3
LHS: 0 0 0 0 3 0 - 3 5 1
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.