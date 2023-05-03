Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN - Second-seeded Logan and third-seeded Chapmanville met in the nightcap of the first round of the Class AA Region IV Section II tournament on Tuesday night at the Lady Wildcats' Bea Orr Field, and the Blue and Gold escaped narrowly by a score of 3-2.

The ballgame stayed scoreless until the top of the fourth frame when Erica Sigmon blasted a solo home run to center field and Latosha Perry drove in a run with a single to give CRHS a 2-0 lead.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

