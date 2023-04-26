MADISON - Dawson Maynard earned a complete game shutout on April 25, as the No. 4 Logan Wildcats secured a six-inning mercy rule victory at No. 3 Scott to even the regular season series between the teams.
The game remained scoreless until the top of the fourth inning, where Jarron Glick’s single drove in two runs to get the Wildcats started.
Jake Ramey plated two runs with a double in the same inning, before Dawson Maynard would help his cause with a two-run shot to provide Logan with a 6-0 lead.
The Wildcats tallied another run in the top of the fifth thanks to a solo shot from Ryan Roberts.
Logan secured six more runs in the sixth inning, allowing them to cruise to the 13-0 mercy rule victory over sectional foe Scott.
Maynard was spectacular for Logan on the mound, securing nine strikeouts during his six inning shutout, while forfeiting only four hits and a walk.
Maynard additionally secured three RBIs during the contest, with Ramey, Glick and Konner Lowe driving in a pair of runs respectively.
Logan’s head coach Kevin Gertz said he was happy to see the bats come alive.
“Today we finally swung the bat, we haven’t been swinging it well,” said Gertz. “This is how we have swung it the past couple years, and hopefully we’re starting to turn it around."
Gertz said he feels confident about his team’s pitching moving forward.
“I like my team, we pitch well we’re going to be in every ball game. Our pitching is very good, I think in the last 13 games we’ve allowed over two runs twice,” added Gertz.
Scott’s coach Kris Barrett spoke following the loss.
“We took one on the chin right there,” Barrett said. “I feel like we’re just as good of a team as they are, and I think they know that too. They came in here and they were just better than us tonight."
Barrett spoke on his team’s mindset in moving past recent losses to Chapmanville and Logan.
“We’ve just got to regroup, come out here ready to play and figure things out. We’ve got two days of practice coming up the next two days, and then we’ve got Lewis County that wants to come in here and do the same thing Logan and Chapmanville’s done to us the last two nights. We’ve got to prepare for it,” concluded Barrett.
The win improved Logan’s record to 14-8 and Scott dropped to 12-5.
Score by Innings:
L: 0 0 0 6 1 6 - 13
S: 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
