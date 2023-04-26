Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

MADISON - Dawson Maynard earned a complete game shutout on April 25, as the No. 4 Logan Wildcats secured a six-inning mercy rule victory at No. 3 Scott to even the regular season series between the teams.

The game remained scoreless until the top of the fourth inning, where Jarron Glick’s single drove in two runs to get the Wildcats started.

