DANVILLE - Second-seeded Logan and top-seeded Scott met at Danville's Lick Creek Park in a huge Class AA Region IV Section 2 tournament semifinal bout, and the Lady Skyhawks rose to the challenge with an 8-1 victory.
Scott advances to Saturday's sectional title game at 6 p.m. with the win while Logan was forced to the loser's bracket for a rematch with third-seeded Chapmanville at the Lady Cats' Bea Orr Field tomorrow in another 6 p.m. start.
Scott head coach Eric Harper said afterward that it felt really good to see his team get the win, and he pointed out that having a tough schedule prepared his teams for games such as the one that took place Thursday against a very good Logan team.
"We have been playing a tough schedule all year long," Harper said. "Our record doesn't reflect on how good we really are, because last week, we played everybody that was ranked. That's what I do, and I prepare these girls for this. Everything that we do is just a rehearsal for this sectional. I feel like that's really helped us out a lot by doing that."
The Lady Skyhawks struck right away in the bottom of the first with a two-run homer to center by Natalie Green. The hosts then ran away with things in the home half of the third.
Green scored off a Logan error and laced an RBI single in the same inning, and Cambri Barker drove in a run of her own while Jakayla Gaiter and Hailey Capps walked with the bases loaded to give the Lady Skyhawks a 7-0 advantage.
Their lead swelled to 8-0 in the bottom of the fourth after Layton Williams scored on a wild pitch. An error by Scott allowed the Lady Wildcats' Harlee Quick to cross home plate and make it an 8-1 game in the top of the fifth, but Logan never rallied any closer.
Green went 3-4 batting for Scott with a home run and three RBI. Barker was 2-4 with a double and an RBI, and Dailan Adkins went 1-2 with a double. Gaiter and Kayleigh Ellis were both hitless but drove in a run. Hannah Price hit safely once.
Lady Skyhawks pitcher Tatum Halley kept a potent Logan offense in check, tossing all seven innings without giving up an earned run while surrendering just three hits. She fanned three batters and walked three.
"She's been doing that most of her career," Harper said of Halley. "There's a bunch of good hitters in that lineup. She made them struggle."
Taylor Noe had two of the Lady Cats' three hits on the day, going 2-4 with a triple. Kaylie Coleman had the other hit for the road team, a double in the top of the second.
Myleigh Adkins (2.1 innings, two Ks, four walks, five ER, five hits) was the starting pitcher for Logan and took the loss. Quick (two innings), Charlie Albright (one inning, one K, two walks), and Shae Conley (0.2 innings) saw time in the circle also.
Afterward, Lady Wildcats head coach Levi Curry was frank about his team's performance on Thursday.
"It went wrong when we woke up this morning, because that's about how it was," Curry said. "We just got our tail kicked, that's basically what happened. We failed at everything there is. We made errors. We didn't pitch well. We didn't hit well. We didn't do anything to do with the softball game well today."
Curry also said that his team knows that they have to win tomorrow if they want to keep playing.
"You better believe Chapmanville is coming for them," Curry said. "Only thing that we're lucky about is we get to play at home."
For Logan to beat the Lady Tigers for the second time this week and get back to Danville to face Scott on Saturday, however, Curry said his squad has to play mistake-free softball.
"We have to do everything perfect to even get back here," Curry said.
Scott now holds an overall record of 14-11 with the win while Logan fell to 23-8 with the loss.
Score by innings:
LHS: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 1 3 2
SHS: 2 0 5 1 0 0 - 8 7 1
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.