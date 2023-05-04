Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

DANVILLE - Second-seeded Logan and top-seeded Scott met at Danville's Lick Creek Park in a huge Class AA Region IV Section 2 tournament semifinal bout, and the Lady Skyhawks rose to the challenge with an 8-1 victory.

Scott advances to Saturday's sectional title game at 6 p.m. with the win while Logan was forced to the loser's bracket for a rematch with third-seeded Chapmanville at the Lady Cats' Bea Orr Field tomorrow in another 6 p.m. start.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Tags

Recommended for you