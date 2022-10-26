Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20221021-log-logansectional
Buy Now

Logan’s (5) Bralen Adams fights for the ball with Scott’s (13) Hunter Null.

 Tanner Halstead |

The Logan Banner

MADISON — The Logan Wildcats soccer squad traveled to Madison on Oct. 17 to play in the first round of sectionals against the Scott Skyhawks.

After a triple overtime contest, both teams headed into a shootout after going scoreless the entire match. Scott took the advantage 2-1 and got away with the win.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

Tags

Recommended for you