MADISON — The Logan Wildcats soccer squad traveled to Madison on Oct. 17 to play in the first round of sectionals against the Scott Skyhawks.
After a triple overtime contest, both teams headed into a shootout after going scoreless the entire match. Scott took the advantage 2-1 and got away with the win.
Scott kept control offensively with over 13 shots on goal, but it was Logan’s goalkeeper Jeremiah McNeely that was saving the day for the Wildcats one shot attempt at a time. In the first half, Scott was able to keep the ball relatively on their side of the field and had multiple early scoring attempts, but Jerimiah was refuting any chance the Skyhawks got.
McNeely had nine saves for the Wildcats in the first half, and with a late scoring attempt from Bralen Adams getting called back due to an offsides penalty, the wildcats went into intermission with some momentum.
The second half was almost a repeat of the first with Scott once again being able to control the ball. Logan’s defense picked up the pace and only allowed three attempts from Scott, but it was McNeely again with the clutch hands keeping the Skyhawks scoreless. Midway through the second half, Bralen Adams broke away with the ball and was on path to get a shot on goal, but collided with Scott’s goalkeeper. A penalty kick ensued but to no avail for the Wildcats. This led to the first overtime.
With overtime now underway, Logan became the aggressor and found a new life for their offensive attacks.
Bralen had the spark they were looking for and had the Wildcats in multiple scoring positions, but were not able to capitalize on the opportunity. As time ticked down, Scott made a late run but ran out of time.
Double overtime saw a completely different game almost. Both teams narrowly missing shot attempts, but with 5:00 left, Scott’s Isaac Setser booted it from a corner kick and it bounced off a few different players and then slowly rolled into the goal.
Scott erupted thinking that they had taken the lead, but referees ruled it an obstruction foul on Scott and the goal was waved. The Skyhawks got one more opportunity to score, but McNeely had his last save of regular play.
A shootout ensued that ultimately saw Scott come out on top. Scott missed their first two attempts and Logan’s Garrin Hatfield made his shot count putting Logan ahead 1-0. Setser tied it back up on their third attempt. In turn, Logan’s Aiden Amick had his shot blocked by Kaden Clemons. Scott’s Owen Adkins then took the lead with his attempt. Logan had their final two shots blocked once again by Kaden Clemons sealing the victory for the Skyhawks 2-1
The Wildcats are now eliminated from further post season competition and Scott will now move onto the semifinals of sectionals against St. Joseph Central in Huntington on Oct 19. For Chapmanville, they were also eliminated after an away sectional contest against the Winfield Generals after an 8-0 loss on Oct 17. For the Wildcats girls’ soccer team, they also were eliminated by Winfield in the sectional semifinal by a score of 10-0 on Oct 19.