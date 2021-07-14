LOGAN — Last year was a difficult season for every team in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the limitations caused by the color-coded map.
Logan only got six games in and played three teams — Richwood, Tug Valley and James Monroe — that were not even on the regular schedule.
This fall hopes to be different with a full 10 games and a sense of normalcy.
Logan’s 2021 football schedule is set.
The season opener is Aug. 27 at Man. Last year, Since Week 1 of the season was canceled, Logan hosted the Hillbillies during a mid-week game and lost 44-6 late in the season.
“That’s my favorite place to play,” said new Logan coach Gary Mullins said of Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field. “The fans are right on top of you and it’s the first game of the season.”
In Week 2, Logan hosts Sissonville on Sept. 3 in the Cardinal Conference opener.
On Sept. 10, Logan goes to Wayne, followed by a Sept. 17 non-conference game at new foe Liberty-Raleigh in the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Then on Sept. 24, the Cats host Winfield, before heading to Nitro on Oct. 1.
On Oct. 8, Logan is set to host Scott before going to Poca on Oct. 15. The next week on Oct. 22, Logan hosts county rival Chapmanville. LHS then observes its bye week on Oct. 29 and closes out the regular season on Nov. 5 at Herbert Hoover.
The Wildcats have two preseason scrimmages set. Last year, no team in the state was allowed to scrimmage due to the delay of the season.
Logan is set to host Clay County and Tug Valley in its two preseason match ups.
The Wildcats are coming off last year’s 2-4 season under former coach Jimmy Sheppard, who resigned during the off-season and was replaced by Mullins, Logan’s former coach who led the Cats from 2004-16 during his first tenure.
It was a crazy season 2020 season for all teams across the state.
Logan played three games during a seven-day span, falling 39-27 at Richwood, falling to Man at home and then beating Nitro 22-14.
“They were having to play multiple games in a week,” Mullins said. “Football is not set up that way to play two or three games in seven days. NFL players go crazy if they have to play on a Thursday night and we were asking high school kids to play three games in a week. That’s crazy.”
With the delayed baseball season going deep into June this year’s three-week summer practice period will be in July this year. That will bleed over into the start of regular practices which get under way in early August.
Mullins posted a 61-74 record in 13 seasons spanning 2004-16, including five playoff appearances in his first stint as head football coach as he led Logan to the playoffs in 2005, 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2013.
Logan hasn’t had a winning record since it went 7-4 under Mullins in 2013. In the four seasons after Mullins stepped down in 2016, the Wildcats have struggling, going a combined 9-27 under James Toth and Jimmy Sheppard, including last year’s shortened campaign.
Returning quarterback Jordan Hayes was 102 of 143 passing for 1,169 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions in last year’s abbreviated season en route to being voted Honorable Mention All-State.
Hayes, a rising senior, had a big night for Logan in a 32-6 win over James Monroe in the finale, completing 35 of 44 passes for 410 yards. Hayes was also Logan’s leading rusher last season with 60 carries for 377 yards and four scores.
Aiden Slack and Cameron Hensley return in Logan’s talented receiving corps. Slack reeled in 41 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns last year, while Hensley had 27 grabs for 422 yards and four scores.
Justin Collins and Kolton Goldie were Logan’s leading tacklers with 51 stops each last year. Collins, however, will be lost to graduation, one of just four seniors the Wildcats had on the team last fall.
Caden Dotson also returns on defense. He had 36 tackles, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles last season. The 12 sacks, an average of two per game, led the entire state.
This season will mark the 100th anniversary of Logan High School football, which began in 1921.
2021 Logan High School Football Schedule:
Aug. 27: at Man, 7 p.m.
Sept. 3: *Sissonville, 7 p.m.
Sept. 10:*at Wayne, 7 p.m.
Sept. 17: at Liberty-Raleigh, 7 p.m.
Sept. 24: *Winfield, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1: *at Nitro, 7 p.m.
Oct. 8: *Scott, 7 p.m.
Oct. 15: *at Poca, 7 p.m.
Oct. 22: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
Oct. 29: BYE WEEK
Nov. 5: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game