Logan football holds team cookout at Chief Logan Park Logan Banner cmaynard1 Author email Jul 1, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now A cookout was held for the Logan High School and middle school football teams on Thursday evening at Chief Logan State Park. Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner Buy Now A cookout was held for the Logan High School and middle school football teams on Thursday evening at Chief Logan State Park. Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On Thursday evening, a cookout was held for the Logan High School and middle school football team at Chief Logan State Park. HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Sports cmaynard1 Author email Follow cmaynard1 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView