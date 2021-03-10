When Gary Mullins left his post as the Logan High School football coach following the 2016 season many thought he might return some day, either to lead the Wildcats once again, or go elsewhere to coach, still being a young man.
Those predictions came true on Tuesday evening during the Logan County Board of Education meeting as Mullins was re-hired as the Wildcats' head coach in his second stint with the program.
The expected hiring of Mullins was reported by The Logan Banner last week.
Mullins posted a 61-74 record in 13 seasons spanning 2004-16, including five playoff appearances in his first stint as head football coach as he led Logan to the playoffs in 2005, 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2013.
The 2011 squad went 8-3, beating both Huntington and Hurricane in the regular season and earning the Wildcats a Class AAA home playoff berth with the No. 4 seed. That 8-3 record represented the most wins for the program since a 9-2 mark in 1990 under Wayne Bennett, the only other time Logan High School football had ever reached the playoffs.
Logan hasn’t had a winning record since it went 7-4 under Mullins in 2013. In the four seasons after Mullins stepped down in 2016, the Wildcats have struggling, going a combined 9-27 under James Toth and Jimmy Sheppard, including last year's COVID-19 shortened 2-4 campaign.
Mullins said he's happy to be back and get to work at rebuilding the program again, and hopefully leading Logan to a first-ever playoff win, something that has eluded the Wildcats in their 99-year history.
When Mullins was first hired in 2004 as Logan's new head coach he was just 24-years-old, the youngest head coach in the state. Now he's 41 and a bit more grizzled, but still with the fire, energy, enthusiasm and love for the game which he displayed in his previous tenure.
“I'm super excited,” said Mullins, who turns 42 in May. “I'm looking forward to finishing what we started. We walked away and never got that playoff win and didn't finish some things that we wanted to finish so I'm hoping that we can get it finished this time. My body doesn't feel like its 24 anymore but I'm ready to get out there and get after it.”
Mullins said he was unsure he would ever return to football after he walked away five years ago.
“When I stepped away I thought that I might be finished forever at that point,” he said. “Last fall I could kind of tell that I might have an opportunity to come back, not necessarily at Logan because they had a coach, but maybe somewhere. But when this job came open, this obviously became my first choice.”
Mullins is a 1997 graduate of Logan High School and quarterbacked the Wildcats his senior year in 1996. That year, he led Logan to a memorable 22-21 upset win over Capital at Charleston's Laidley Field.
At age 20, he began as an assistant coach under George Barker, then replaced Barker as head coach in 2004 when his former boss left to coach at his alma mater Chapmanville.
After stepping down, Mullins assisted Toth in 2017 then served as the Logan High School Athletics Director for a short time. He also helped coach his daughter Madison's girls' soccer team at LHS.
Football, however, stayed in his blood.
It never left.
“As time went on the urge became stronger and stronger to get back in and coach,” Mullins said. “I don't like leaving things undone and I felt like there were things that we didn't get to finish last time that we'd like to this time.”
Mullins said discipline and a change in culture must occur if Logan is to be successful.
“The vast majority of the kids do the right thing,” he said. “But we have to clean up some things on how they act in the classroom and how they act on the field, like throwing helmets and doing stuff like that and players demanding to play certain positions. All that stuff is gone now. Anybody that's been around me knows that. We have to clean up the little things outside of football. Once the discipline is instilled and everyone buys into what is going on the winning and losing will take care of itself because the talent is there. Most of the kids are great kids. We just need to channel their energy to positives instead of negatives.”
Mullins has his goals already set for the 2021 season.
“The first time you come into our locker room it will be just like it was back then,” he said. “We want to be the county champion, we want to have a winning season and we we want to go to the playoffs and win a playoff game. If you can achieve all of those things you've had a great season.”
Logan is scheduled to open the 2021 season at county rival Man on August 27, one of two non-Cardinal Conference games the Wildcats are to play this fall, with the other being a game against new foe Liberty-Raleigh.
Former coach Jimmy Sheppard certainly did not leave the cupboard bare as Logan has veteran talent returning at many positions, particularly on the offensive end of the ball.
Returning quarterback Jordan Hayes was 102 of 143 passing for 1,169 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions in last year's abbreviated season en route to being voted Honorable Mention All-State. Hayes, a rising senior in 2021, had a big night for Logan in a 32-6 win over James Monroe in the finale, completing 35 of 44 passes for 410 yards. Hayes was also Logan's leading rusher last season with 60 carries for 377 yards and four scores.
Aiden Slack and Cameron Hensley return in Logan's talented receiving corps. Slack reeled in 41 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns last year, while Hensley had 27 grabs for 422 yards and four scores.
Justin Collins and Kolton Goldie were Logan's leading tacklers with 51 stops each last year. Collins, however, will be lost to graduation, one of just four seniors the Wildcats had on the team last fall.
Caden Dotson also returns on defense. He had 36 tackles, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles last season. The 12 sacks, an average of two per game, led the entire state.
No job is safe, however, Mullins said.
As Logan heads into the three-week summer practice period in July and then to the regular preseason camp in August, all positions will be seen as open tryouts.
“The players will get a fresh start,” Mullins said. “Everyone get to start over. Everybody will have to earn their job. We are going to start working out next week in our off-season workouts and we are hoping to get to the point where we can compete on every Friday night. It will just take a little bit of time to get there. We have to get on a faster track then before. When I came in before I knew it was a rebuilding process. We are not attacking it that way this time. We are going to win now. Anybody that does not want to win now isn't going to be a part of this. We're really excited. And as you can probably tell in my voice, I'm excited to get back out there and see what we can get done.”
The 2021 season will mark both the 100th season of football at Logan High School and the 100th anniversary of the sport, which began in 1921.
There was no season for Logan in 1968 following SSAC sanctions.
–
The Gary Mullins Coaching File
At Logan:
2016: 5-5
2015: 4-6
2014: 2-8
2013: 7-4 (Lost 41-14 at Point Pleasant in 3A playoffs)
2012: 7-3
2011: 8-3 (Lost 51-8 at Parkersburg South in 3A playoffs)
2010: 6-5 (Lost 42-8 at George Washington in 3A playoffs)
2009: 1-9
2008: 3-7
2007: 6-5 (Lost 55-40 at Berkeley Springs in 2A playoffs)
2006: 4-6
2005: 5-6 (Lost 66-0 at Weir in 2A playoffs)
2004: 3-7
TOTAL: 13 years, 61-74, Five playoffs appearances
–
Logan High School All-Time Football Coaches:
YEARS COACH RECORD
2018-2020 Jimmy Sheppard 7-19
2017 James Toth 2-8
2004-2016 Gary Mullins 61-74 (2005, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2013 playoff appearances)
1998-2003 George Barker 19-41
1993-1997 Corky Griffith 18-32
1985-1992 Wayne Bennett 39-42 (1990 playoff appearance)
1980-1984 Lacy Smith 16-34
1977-1979 Bob Lonker 3-27
1976 Jim Kennedy 3-7
1974-1975 Doug Crites 5-15
1971-1973 Jack Stone 7-22-1
1969-1970 Masil Maynard 10-10
1968 No season
1966-1967 Elliot Uzelac 11-9
1956-1965 Todd Willis 62-35-2
1953-1955 Loren Ward 17-11-2
1951-1952 Herb Royer 13-4-3
1947-1950 Harold Cox 22-17-2
1946 Herd Royer 4-6
1945 Jake Maynard 3-6-1
1944 Joe Peace 5-5
1942-1943 Wayne Underwood 9-9
1939-1941 Herb Royer 25-3-1
1937-1938 Earl Yeager 11-7-3
1935-1936 Tubby Law 7-13-3
1932-1934 Melvin Mackey 13-11-4
1929-1931 Beryl Straight 15-13-2
1927-1928 George Hill 16-11-2
1925-1926 Pat Quarles 9-9-3
1924 George Hill 8-2
1923 Sam Emsweiller 7-3-1
1921-22 N/A N/A