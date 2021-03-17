Gary Mullins had a knack for keeping opposing team’s defenses on their toes.
He showed that during his last tenure as head coach of the Logan High School football team.
As a former quarterback for the Wildcats, Mullins’ sensibility for the offensive side of the ball often showed.
At times, his Logan Wildcats ran out of the spread in four-wide sets and slung the ball around like a Big 12 team.
Other times he used his bruising running backs in old-style I-formation smash mouth sets right out of the Big 10 football playbooks from the 1980s.
The Wildcats would often run trick plays, throw the hook-and-ladder at you or pass the ball deep on first down.
You just didn’t know and that flexibility only added to that unpredictability.
Mullins hopes to keep all that alive during his second go-round. He was hired, as expected, on Tuesday, March 9 as the new Logan coach, replacing the outgoing Jimmy Sheppard, who led Logan to a 7-19 showing in three seasons.
“We will be exciting to watch,” Mullins said. “We always want to run the football. That’s our goal but if it gets to the point that we are more successful or better equipped to throw the football then we will do that. We’ll be in every formation and run every play that you can probably think of. I think that we have the opportunity to be very competitive. Anything less than a playoff berth would be a disappointment for us.”
Logan is scheduled to open the 2021 season at county rival Man on Aug. 27, one of two non-Cardinal Conference games the Wildcats are to play this fall, with the other being a game against new foe Liberty-Raleigh.
Coach Jimmy Sheppard certainly did not leave the cupboard bare as Logan has veteran talent returning at many positions, particularly on the offensive end of the ball.
Returning quarterback Jordan Hayes was 102 of 143 passing for 1,169 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions in last year’s abbreviated season en route to being voted Honorable Mention All-State. Hayes, a rising senior in 2021, had a big night for Logan in a 32-6 win over James Monroe in the finale, completing 35 of 44 passes for 410 yards. Hayes was also Logan’s leading rusher last season with 60 carries for 377 yards and four scores.
Aiden Slack and Cameron Hensley return in Logan’s talented receiving corps. Slack reeled in 41 passes for 534 yards and three touchdowns last year, while Hensley had 27 grabs for 422 yards and four scores. Slack also saw time in the backfield and under center at quarterback, the perfect player in a traditional Mullins style of offense.
With these offensive weapons, and others which are sure to emerge, Logan should definitely be competitive.
On the defensive side, Justin Collins and Kolton Goldie were Logan’s leading tacklers with 51 stops each last year. Collins, however, will be lost to graduation, one of just four seniors the Wildcats had on the team last fall.
Caden Dotson also returns on defense. He had 36 tackles, 12 sacks and three forced fumbles last season. The 12 sacks, an average of two per game, led the entire state.
Logan improved greatly on defense last year, yielding 24.8 points per game in the Wildcats’ COVID-19 shortened 2-4 season. Back in 2019, Logan surrendered more than 50 points per contest.
“I think Coach (Chris) Flanigan did a good job with the defense last year,” Mullins said. “They players played hard. We’ll just be trying to build on that. Logan did a lot of good things last year but there were just a few things that didn’t go their way.”
No job is safe, however, Mullins said.
As Logan heads into the three-week summer practice period in July and then to the regular preseason camp in August, all positions will be seen as open tryouts.
“The players will get a fresh start,” Mullins said. “Everyone get to start over. Everybody will have to earn their job. We are going to start working out next week in our off-season workouts and we are hoping to get to the point where we can compete on every Friday night. It will just take a little bit of time to get there. We have to get on a faster track then before. When I came in before I knew it was a rebuilding process. We are not attacking it that way this time. We are going to win now. Anybody that does not want to win now isn’t going to be a part of this. We’re really excited. And as you can probably tell in my voice, I’m excited to get back out there and see what we can get done.”
Mullins said Logan is hungry to win again. The Wildcats haven’t had a winning season since 2013, the last year they made it to the playoffs.
“We return a lot of players but I’ve always said you learn a lot more in the valley as opposed to the top of the mountain. They guys probably feel that they’ve been in the valley long enough. That’s the vibe I get in talking to them. Sometimes those guys come out fighting a little bit harder because they are tired of losing and tired of not being able to achieve what they want to achieve. We’re excited to get out there and see what we can do and we’re looking forward to August practices. Been a long time since I’ve been out there at that time. I’m grateful to have the opportunity.”
Having a shot at returning to the playoffs and winning a post-season game was one of Mullins’ driving forces in coming back. Logan is 0-6 all-time in the playoffs. Five of those losses were in the previous Mullins era in 2004-16.
“We’ve had some great players with great work ethics and some great coaches that put in a lot of time,” Mullins said. “A lot of times we were simply outmatched in those playoffs games. We couldn’t find a way to break through there and get that win. That has kind of ate at me. That’s our ultimate goal. To win a playoff game.”