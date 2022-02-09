LOGAN — Kolton Goldie had a fantastic 2021 season for the Logan High School football team.
And for that fantastic season he was rewarded with a shot at playing college football.
Goldie, a senior, signed on with the University of Charleston on Friday afternoon at LHS.
Goldie played on both sides of the ball for the Wildcats in his high school career.
Last year, he played linebacker on defense and was primarily a running back on the offensive end. He also saw spot duty at quarterback.
“He is a great kid,” Logan coach Gary Mullins said. “He works hard every day and is the ultimate team player. What makes him special is that when he entered high school he was not a college level athlete but he has worked his way into one. We are so proud to see him move on to the college level and we can’t wait to watch him in the fall.”
Goldie was voted to a spot on the Class AA All-State First-Team Defense by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. He helped the Wildcats to a 6-4 season last fall and the state’s No. 17 ranking. Logan missed the playoffs by one spot.
Goldie was Logan’s leading tackler as he finished with 85 total stops. He also had two on-side kick recoveries, two fumble recoveries, two pass breakups and a pair of caused fumbles.
On offense, he ran with the ball 98 times for 490 yards and scored four touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 153 yards and completed 14 of 26 passes for 278 yards with five touchdowns and an interception as a quarterback.
“We’ve only had about 15 players named First Team in our history,” Mullins said. “The last one was David Toney. It’s a great accomplishment. He’s a great kid and had a big year. He worked really hard. He went to 12 camps this summer and it really paid off this year for him on the field for sure. He can play about any position.”
Mullins said the versatile Goldie was almost called upon to play on the offensive line.
“The crazy thing was that when COVID hit and we were playing Wayne we put Landon Adkins up there on the offensive line and Kolton Goldie was the next player to go to guard if we needed him,” Mullins said. “He knew that if we had one more guy go down he was going to play at guard. He did everything that we asked of him. There’s not a better kid.”
