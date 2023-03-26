Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN - The Logan baseball team has ripped off four straight wins to start the 2023 campaign.

They won their first three games of the blowout variety last week, rolling Poca 16-2 last Tuesday before cruising past Ripley 12-2 the next day and then shutting out Tug Valley 14-0 on Thursday. 

