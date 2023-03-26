LOGAN - The Logan baseball team has ripped off four straight wins to start the 2023 campaign.
They won their first three games of the blowout variety last week, rolling Poca 16-2 last Tuesday before cruising past Ripley 12-2 the next day and then shutting out Tug Valley 14-0 on Thursday.
Head coach Kevin Gertz's team closed out the week with a 4-1 win over Robert C. Byrd on Saturday.
LOGAN 16 POCA 2
The Wildcats scored early and often in their season opener at home last Tuesday against the Poca Dots, winning a lopsided 16-2 affair over the visitors.
Logan scored five runs in both the first and second innings to gain an early 10-1 lead.
The Dots scored another run in the top of the third to make it 10-2, but the Cats put up six more in the bottom of the fourth and notched an easy 16-2 victory.
Ryan Roberts was two-for-two at the dish for Logan with two doubles, and he drove in four runs. Garrett Williamson was two-for-three with two RBI. Drew Berry (three RBI), Konner Lowe (two RBI), and Jarron Glick (two RBI) each had one hit.
Glick got the pitching win for the Wildcats, tossing two frames and giving up one hit and one earned run. He struck out two batters and walked two. Cole Blankenship also threw two innings and gave up one hit and one run while fanning one batter and walking two. Luke Williamson pitched one inning in relief.
Score by innings:
PHS: 0 1 1 0 0 - 2 2 2
LHS: 5 5 0 6 - 16 7 3
LOGAN 12 RIPLEY 2
Logan returned home the next day to host Ripley, and the Wildcats won big again by a score of 12-2 over the Vikings.
The Cats took an early 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but Ripley scored two in the road half of the third to make it a 3-2 contest.
However, the Blue and Gold sent four runs home to score in the bottom of the third, and their lead swelled to 7-2.
The count stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth, when Logan scored five runs to cap off the 12-2 win.
Garrett Williamson hit safely in all three of his plate appearances with a double and drove in four runs for the Wildcats. Cole Blankenship was three-for-four with three RBI, and Dawson Maynard went two-for-three with a homer, double, and two RBIs. Jake Ramey also had two hits including a double.
Konner Lowe earned the win on the hill for Logan, pitching 3.1 innings and striking out seven batters without giving up a run or a hit. Maynard also saw time on the mound, throwing 2.2 frames and fanning six Vikings while giving up three hits and two earned runs.
Score by innings:
RHS: 0 0 2 0 0 0 - 2 3 3
LHS: 3 0 4 0 0 5 - 12 12 1
LOGAN 4 ROBERT C. BYRD 1
After they continued knocking the cover off the bat in a 14-0 win at Tug Valley on Thursday, the Blue and Gold came back home to face Robert C. Byrd on Saturday.
The Cats' offense fell back to earth a little bit, but Logan still picked up a 4-1 win over the visiting Eagles win thanks to strong pitching.
Jake Ramey gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning via an RBI single. Logan increased their advantage to 2-0 in the bottom of the second after an error from the Eagles allowed Jarron Glick to cross home plate.
A run-scoring single by Robert C. Byrd in the top of the third made it a 2-1 ballgame, but that's all the offense the visitors mustered.
Aiden Slack scored on an error to up Logan's lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth, and then Ryan Roberts drove in a run on a line-drive single in the bottom of the sixth to make Logan 4-1 winners.
Ramey (one RBI), Roberts, and Drew Berry each had a double for the Wildcats.
Dawson Maynard tossed five innings and got the win for Logan, striking out four batters while giving up just one hit and one walk without an earned run. Konner Lowe pitched two frames and didn't surrender a hit or a run while fanning one Eagle and walking one.
Score by innings:
RCBHS: 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 1 2
LHS: 1 1 0 0 1 1 - 4 3 1