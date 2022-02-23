LOGAN – The Logan High School girls' basketball team is “Chasing One.”
The Lady Cats, ranked No. 3 in the state in Class AAA, opened post-season play by coasting to a 60-36 win over Scott on Tuesday night in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 semifinals at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
Logan (20-2), chasing its first ever state championship on the girls' side and the top sectional seed, moves on to Friday night's section championship game where the Lady Cats are scheduled to host either second seed Wayne (16-5) or third-seeded Lincoln County (6-11).
Lincoln County is set to play at Wayne on Wednesday night in the other sectional semifinal.
Logan won its 10th straight game with Tuesday's win over Scott, which saw its season come to a close at 3-18.
If Wayne is able to get past Lincoln County, it would set up the rubber match with Logan in Friday's finals. The two teams split during the regular season with the Pioneers winning 49-39 at Logan and the Lady Cats taking a 54-46 decision on the road.
Logan coach Kevin Gertz said his team didn't play all that well. The Lady Cats weren't able to put Scott away until much later in the contest.
“I was very worried about this game,” Gertz said. “Mainly because we haven't played in more than a week. We were rusty and Scott played well. (Scott Coach) Kevin (Harper) had his team playing well. They've really improved. We didn't shoot the ball particularly well. We shot way too many 3s and settled for those shots too much. It was one pass and shoot.”
Logan led just 13-4 after one quarter and 31-17 at the half. It was 45-24 Logan after three before the Lady Cats were able to put the Lady Hawks away for good in the fourth.
Halle Crouse paced Logan with 15 points, including four makes from beyond the 3-point arc. Natalie Blankenship netted two treys and had 13 points. Leading scorer Peyton Ilderton was held to 11 points. Abbie Myers added nine points.
Haven Tomblin led Scott with 14 points. Shea Miller had nine and Kelsey Harper seven.
The Lady Hawks were on a two-game winning streak with recent wins over Class A Boone County rivals Van (65-45) and Sherman (65-49).
“Logan is one of the better defensive teams in the state,” Coach Harper said. “You have to take that pressure all game. We're not a deep team. A senior starter for us, Gracie Ferrell, was injured and we weren't sure she was going to play until last night. She's one of our main players and that hurt a little bit but I was proud of the fight that the girls had tonight.”
Logan finally put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, going on a 13-6 run to expand the lead to 58-30.
“We had heart,” Harper said. “We got better as the season went on. We shot better the last few weeks of the season but we didn't shoot very well tonight. If we shot better that was a totally different ballgame.”
On the opposite side in Class AAA Region 4 Section 1, No. 1 seed Nitro (13-8) hosts No. 4 Point Pleasant (7-13) and No. 2 Ripley (17-5) hosts No. 3 Winfield (14-8), both on Wednesday night.
Both sectional champs host the opposite section runner-ups next week in the two regional co-championship games.
Logan won last year's regional and advanced all the way to the state semifinals where the Lady Cats lost to Fairmont Senior.
“We better play much better on Friday night than we did tonight or we're going to be going on the road in the regionals,” Gertz said. “That's never easy. We're the number one team in our region and we can beat anybody in our region but anybody left in our region can beat us. This is the strongest region in the state.”