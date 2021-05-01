CHARLESTON – The Logan High School girls' basketball team hung tough for a while with its patented tough defense but could not hold, eventually falling 52-33 to top-ranked Fairmont Senior on Friday night in the Class AAA state semifinals at the Charleston Coliseum.
The loss ended Logan's season at 12-4.
Fairmont (17-0) moved on to play in Saturday's state championship game against Nitro.
Peyton Ilderton, battling foul trouble, led Logan with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Jill Tothe and Raegan Quick, both seniors and playing their last game, tallied seven points each. Emma Elkins, who left the game with a cut, had three points. Abbie Myers and Harlee Quick netted two each.
Fairmont was led by WVU recruit Marley Washenitz, who poured in a game-high 26 points. She had a double-double in the game, also hauling down 10 rebounds.
Both teams shot poorly in the defensive struggle.
Logan was just 12 of 38 for the game for 31.6 percent. The Polar Bears were not much better, making 19 of 54 of their field goals for 35.2 percent.
The taller Polar Bears out-rebounded Logan 44-27.
Fairmont led the Lady Cats only 19-18 at the half, making a woeful 5 of 26 shots from the floor for an arctic cold 19 percent but then began to pull away from Logan in the second half, outscoring LHS 33-15.
A 10-0 run to start the third put the Polar Bears up 29-20.
Washenitz fueled the run, with a pair of buckets, putting her team up nine and forcing Logan Coach Kevin Gertz to call timeout with 3:48 left in the third.
Fairmont would lead 32-25 after three.
In the fourth, Ilderton got Logan to within 32-27 but a 9-0 run by the Polar Bears gave Fairmont Senior a 41-27 lead and that pretty much put the game away.
Washenitz again was key during the run as she hit a 3-pointer and had a steal and layup.
The final score and 19-point margin was the biggest of the night by Fairmont.
Logan led 4-0 early and held an 8-3 advantage after a deep 25-foot 3-pointer by Tothe.
The Polar Bears forced a 12-12 tie after one and outscored Logan 7-6 in the see-saw second to grab a one-point lead at the half.
Logan turned the ball over 19 times to 10 for Fairmont. The Polar Bears also outscored Logan 28-18 in the paint and was 12-2 in fast break points.
Logan made 7 of 10 of its free throws. Fairmont was 12 of 20.
Logan 12 6 7 8 – 33: Ilderton 12, Tothe 7, R. Quick 7, Elkins 3, Myers 2, H. Quick 2.
Fairmont Senior 12 7 13 20 – 52: Washenitz 26, Maier 9, Jenkins 8, Starn 5, King 2, Beresford 2.
---
2021 Logan High School
Girls' Basketball Schedule (12-4, 4-2):
March 4: at Oak Hill, W 74-29
March 6: *at Scott, W 70-30
March 8: Huntington St. Joe, W 65-62 (OT)
March 10: Lincoln County, W 53-40
March 13: *Scott, W 69-46
March 15: *Herbert Hoover, W 58-43
March 17: *Nitro, L 43-44
March 29: *at Sissonville, L 55-61
March 31: *Poca, W 76-30
April 5: Mingo Central, W 63-43
April 7: at Lincoln County, L 55-61
April 14: vs. Lincoln County (Class AAA sectionals), W 47-38
April 16: vs. Huntington St. Joe (Class AAA sectional finals), W 51-43
April 20: vs. Winfield (Class AAA Region 4 final), W 61-39
April 28: vs. Pikeview (Class AAA state tourney at Charleston), W 61-30
April 30: vs. Fairmont Senior (Class AAA state tourney at Charleston), L 33-52
* Cardinal Conference game