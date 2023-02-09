LOGAN - The Logan girls basketball team hosted Wayne on Wednesday night with a chance to hand the Lady Pioneers just their second loss of the year and avenge a 47-39 defeat at WHS on January 19.
However, Wayne proved themselves worthy of their number two ranking in Class AAA as they stifled the Lady Wildcats for the last three quarters after Logan hung around in the first, winning going away by a final score of 55-35.
Wayne (20-1) got out to a 6-2 lead with 4:03 left in the first frame after consecutive threes from Laneigh Brooks.
Logan (10-11) pulled to within one at 6-5 after a trey from Addyson Amick shortly after, but the Lady Pioneers closed the period out on a 6-1 run and led 12-6 heading into the second stanza.
Autumn Adkins buried a trey for Logan to make it a 12-9 game with 6:25 left in the first half, but Wayne answered with a 6-0 run and led 18-9 with 3:51 until the intermission thanks to layups from Brooks and Eve Brown.
The Lady Wildcats didn't really cut into Wayne's lead any the rest of the quarter, thus the road team led 23-13 at the break.
Wayne opened the third quarter on an 8-1 run and was ahead comfortably by a score of 31-14 with 5:06 left in the period after another bucket from Brooks.
The Lady Pioneers built their cushion to as many as 18 points at 35-17 in the frame.
Se+ven points from Logan's Halle Crouse helped them fight back to within 11 points at 36-25 with 1:23 left in the third, but a three from Brooke Adkins and a layup from Brown with 14.4 seconds on the clock sent Wayne into the final quarter with a 41-25 lead.
The fourth quarter was all but garbage time as Wayne led by as many as 20 points at 45-25, and they rolled to an easy 55-35 victory.
Amick and Bam Mosby each scored 10 points for Logan as the former had four rebounds and an assist while the latter had six boards and two steals.
Crouse turned in nine points for the Lady Wildcats along with three rebounds, a block and two made threes. Autumn Adkins tallied six points with two treys of her own and grabbed three rebounds. Natalie Blankenship had two rebounds and an assist, and Rylee Conn had one board as well as an assist.
For Wayne, Brooke Adkins and Laneigh Brooks each dropped 17 points while the latter hit four shots from downtown. Addie Adkins also reached double figures with 10 points.
Brown added five points to the scoresheet for the Lady Pioneers while Mikayla Stacy scored four points and Kiya Brown had two points.
Lady Pioneers head coach Wade Williamson was happy with how his team was able to keep Logan's shooters in check.
"We didn't turn the ball over a great deal, and I thought we were able to keep their shooters pretty much at bay," Williamson said. "That's hard to do. They have four kids on the floor all the time that can shoot the ball. We were able to get out on their shooters, I thought, and did a pretty good job."
On the other hand, Logan head coach Kevin Gertz admitted that it was a long night for the Lady Wildcats.
He pointed out that his team didn't make shots and missed easy layups, and he also wasn't happy with their defense in the second half.
It's now time for the Logan turn the page, however. They close out the season at home against Lincoln County on Monday, and then it's postseason time.
"We've used a thing all year, you know, this isn't last year's team," Gertz said. "We've been in this situation in the past. The first time that one of the teams we've coached went to the state tournament, we went to the state championship and we were 12-10 at the end of the regular season, and we got hot."
"That's what we're hoping to do," Gertz continued. "End the season on a good note, hopefully Monday night try to get to 11-11, turn around and play them again and try to get on a roll."
The Lady Wildcats' regular season finale against Lincoln County on Monday will tipoff at 7 p.m. Wayne also concludes their regular season on Monday at 7 p.m. against Scott.
Cameron Maynard is an HD Media reporter and primarily covers sports in Logan County.