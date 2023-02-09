Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN - The Logan girls basketball team hosted Wayne on Wednesday night with a chance to hand the Lady Pioneers just their second loss of the year and avenge a 47-39 defeat at WHS on January 19.

However, Wayne proved themselves worthy of their number two ranking in Class AAA as they stifled the Lady Wildcats for the last three quarters after Logan hung around in the first, winning going away by a final score of 55-35.

Cameron Maynard is an HD Media reporter and primarily covers sports in Logan County.

