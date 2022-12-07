LOGAN — The Logan Wildcats girls’ basketball team will be entering this year as the defending state champions in Class AAA.
Coach Kevin Gertz’s squad had a historic (25-2) record and capped it off with a close game against Fairmont Senior. The Wildcats are geared to repeat the same success as last year but will do so without the help of some of their main leaders.
“We had some of the best leadership from our seniors as I have ever seen,” said Gertz. “Last year was picture perfect, but we are going to have to move on and assess from what we lose this year.”
Logan graduated four seniors last year. Peyton Ilderton, who was an outstanding point guard for the Wildcats, will be playing basketball for Marshall University this season. Emma Elkins, who is now playing softball at University of Rio Grande.
Abbie Meyers and Emma Elkins also departed and will leave big shoes to fill for Gertz’s young team this year.
“I hope we can keep the energy we had last year on defense — we were statistically the best team in the state on defense and allowed the fewest points,” said Gertz. The Wildcats only let one opponent score over 60 points all year.
Gertz claims the identity of this year’s team is completely different. He now has a much younger squad under him compared to last year. The Wildcats will be looking towards Natalie Blankenship, Rylee Conn, and Autumn Adkins to pick up the leadership duties given they are the only three seniors on the team. Blankenship was a second team all-state last year and led the team in minutes played. Adkins is now a four-year starter and looks to help with experience.
“What we return compared to what we lost from last year is a really good sign — We would play 11 girls a game, so that really helped get some jitters out of the younger girls and hopefully they come into this season without that chip on their shoulder,” said Gertz.
If it is one thing the Wildcats and Gertz hope to improve on from last season, it would be a better rebounding effort. Logan does not have considerable size compared to other Class AAA teams in the state, but Gertz believes he will have a tenacious team that will fight at every chance for a loose ball.
“Bam Mosby and Payton Butcher should be attacking the ball like crazy this season — that’s something we have put an emphasis on this year given we aren’t the biggest team out there,” said Gertz. Both Mosby and Butcher were the Wildcats leading rebounders in 2021-22.
Logan will not be playing with the same speed as last year, but Gertz believes that this will help slow things down and emphasize the way this year’s team can play. “It will take us a game or two to really solidify the chemistry between our players — we have a few freshmen who have no experience who will be playing so once they settle in, we should be right on pace to getting back to the state tournament,” said Gertz.
Time will only tell as the season starts rolling if the Wildcats squad can follow the footsteps of last year. “Last year’s team was built around our seniors, and now this year has totally changed — we have girls playing positions they never have, so the outlook is very different.”
Gertz’s hope is that they just learn to feed off each other given the loss of their offensive capabilities from Ilderton and Myers.
The only time the Wildcats showed any signs of trouble were against Wyoming East and Wayne. Those were the only two teams that managed to beat Logan last season and they will be on pace to find each other again this year. Wayne is a regional opponent so they will have to go to battle twice. The Wildcats will try and settle the score against Wyoming East later on this year.
On Dec 3, the Wildcats will start things off against the East Fairmont Bees in Logan at Willie Akers Arena at 5 p.m.
2022-23 Logan High Girls Basketball Schedule
Dec 3 East Fairmont — Home 5 p.m.
Dec 6 Herbert Hoover — Home 7 p.m.
Dec 10 Robert C. Byrd — Away 3 p.m.
Dec 12 River View — Home 7 p.m.
Dec 14 Wyoming East — Away 7 p.m.
Dec 15 Poca — Home 7 p.m.
Dec 19 Scott — Away 7 p.m.
Dec 28 Ripley — Home 7 p.m.
Jan 3 Winfield — Away 3 p.m.
Jan 6 Musselman — Home 9 p.m.
Jan 7 North Marion — Home 7 p.m.
Jan 11 Chapmanville — Home 7 p.m.
Jan 14 Martinsburg — Away 1:30 p.m.
Jan 16 Sissonville — Away 7 p.m.
Jan 19 Wayne — Away 7 p.m.
Jan 23 Scott — Home 7 p.m.
Jan 25 Ripley — Away 7 p.m.
Jan 30 Lincoln County — Away 7 p.m.
Feb 1 Nitro — Home 7 p.m.
Feb 3 Chapmanville — Away 7 p.m.
Feb 8 Wayne — Home 7 p.m.
Feb 13 Lincoln County — Home 7 p.m.