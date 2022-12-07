Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — The Logan Wildcats girls’ basketball team will be entering this year as the defending state champions in Class AAA.

Coach Kevin Gertz’s squad had a historic (25-2) record and capped it off with a close game against Fairmont Senior. The Wildcats are geared to repeat the same success as last year but will do so without the help of some of their main leaders.

