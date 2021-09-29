Logan girls' soccer 9-0 after wins over Midland Trail, Scott By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Sep 29, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 3 Logan's Emma Elkins kicks the ball in action earlier in the season. Submitted photo Logan's Madison Mullins and Peyton Ilderton high high during a match earlier in the season. Submitted photo The Lady Cats' Emma Elkins, Madison Mullins and Peyton Ilderton stand before a match earlier in the season. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOGAN – The Logan High School girls' soccer team keeps rolling along.The Lady Cats remained undefeated on the season after winning 2 to nil at Midland Trail on Monday, Sept. 26 and then downing Scott, 7-1, on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at home.Logan has been dominant all season, outscoring its opponents 69-3.Lady Cats' goalie Madison Haugen has allowed just the three goals all season in the nine wins.At Midland Trail, Madison Mullins and Addy Amick each scored a goal. Peyton Ilderton and Haugen each had an assist.Ilderton booted in four goals in the win over Scott. Amick tallied two goals and Mullins one.Jayden Long and Ilderton both had a pair of assists. Hallie Crouse, Natalie Blankenship and Emma Elkins each had an assist.The Lady Cats are scheduled to return to the pitch on Sept. 30 at Herbert Hoover.Logan then hosts Pikeview on Oct. 2, Midland Trail on Oct. 12 and Winfield on Oct. 13.LHS closes out the regular season at Nitro on Oct. 14 and at home against the Poca Dots on Oct. 16.The Lady Cats are coached by Jack Stewart.–2021 Logan High SchoolGirls' Soccer Schedule (9-0):Aug. 26: at Scott, W 2-0 Aug. 31: Sherman, W 15-0Sept. 2: at Ravenswood, W 15-0Sept. 14: Cross Lanes Christian, W 6-1Sept. 16: at Mingo Central, W 3-0Sept. 21: at Sherman, W 12-0Sept. 23: at Cross Lanes Christian, W 7-1Sept. 26: at Midland Trail, W 2-0Sept. 28: Scott, W 7-1Sept. 30: at Herbert Hoover, 8 p.m.Oct. 2: Pikeview, 1 p.m.Oct. 12: Midland Trail, 5 p.m.Oct. 13: Winfield, 6 p.m.Oct. 14: at Nitro, 6 p.m.Oct. 16: Poca, noon Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Assist Peyton Ilderton Cats Sport Football Madison Haugen Win Logan High School Addy Amick padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView