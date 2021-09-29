Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN – The Logan High School girls' soccer team keeps rolling along.

The Lady Cats remained undefeated on the season after winning 2 to nil at Midland Trail on Monday, Sept. 26 and then downing Scott, 7-1, on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at home.

Logan has been dominant all season, outscoring its opponents 69-3.

Lady Cats' goalie Madison Haugen has allowed just the three goals all season in the nine wins.

At Midland Trail, Madison Mullins and Addy Amick each scored a goal. Peyton Ilderton and Haugen each had an assist.

Ilderton booted in four goals in the win over Scott. Amick tallied two goals and Mullins one.

Jayden Long and Ilderton both had a pair of assists. Hallie Crouse, Natalie Blankenship and Emma Elkins each had an assist.

The Lady Cats are scheduled to return to the pitch on Sept. 30 at Herbert Hoover.

Logan then hosts Pikeview on Oct. 2, Midland Trail on Oct. 12 and Winfield on Oct. 13.

LHS closes out the regular season at Nitro on Oct. 14 and at home against the Poca Dots on Oct. 16.

The Lady Cats are coached by Jack Stewart.

2021 Logan High School

Girls' Soccer Schedule (9-0):

Aug. 26: at Scott, W 2-0

Aug. 31: Sherman, W 15-0

Sept. 2: at Ravenswood, W 15-0

Sept. 14: Cross Lanes Christian, W 6-1

Sept. 16: at Mingo Central, W 3-0

Sept. 21: at Sherman, W 12-0

Sept. 23: at Cross Lanes Christian, W 7-1

Sept. 26: at Midland Trail, W 2-0

Sept. 28: Scott, W 7-1

Sept. 30: at Herbert Hoover, 8 p.m.

Oct. 2: Pikeview, 1 p.m.

Oct. 12: Midland Trail, 5 p.m.

Oct. 13: Winfield, 6 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Nitro, 6 p.m.

Oct. 16: Poca, noon

