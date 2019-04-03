LOGAN - The Logan High School girls' tennis team continues to be on a roll.
The Lady Cats rolled past Chapmanville, Lincoln County, and Nitro over the weekend. The Logan girls' team, led by University of Charleston signee RaeAnne Reed, stayed undefeated at 13-0 on the season.
Last Friday, the Logan girls beat rival Chapmanville 6-1, while the LHS boys were a 5-2 winner over the Tigers.
Then on Saturday, the Logan girls blanked Lincoln County and Nitro by identical scores. The boys split their matches, defeating Lincoln County 7-0, then losing to Nitro 5-2.
The Logan tennis team was scheduled to play at Huntington's Ritter Park on Monday against regional foe Huntington St. Joe. The Cats then played at Sherman on Tuesday before hitting the courts again on Wednesday at Nitro.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.