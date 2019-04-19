CHAPMANVILLE - The Logan High School girls' tennis team continues to impress.
The Lady Cats improved to 20-1 on the season with Wednesday's 6-1 win over the county rival Chapmanville Tigers at the CRHS tennis courts.
It was actually a sweep as the Logan boys were a 4-3 winner as well over Chapmanville.
In the girls' match, Logan got wins from RaeAnne Reed, Savannah Baisden, Hannah Thompson, and Kenzie Scott.
Winners on the boys' side from Logan were Chase Ooten, Jackson Akers, Luke Jeffrey, Kolby Kinney, William Stanley and Sam Adkins.
Logan tennis was scheduled to be back in action on Friday at home against Ravenswood. LHS then travels to Point Pleasant Saturday.
Senior Day for Logan tennis will be Monday against Pikeville, Kentucky.
The Cardinal Conference tournament will be held at Logan starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 25 with all girls matches. The tourney will continue until Friday April 26 starting at 9 a.m. with all boys matches.
Logan will also once again host this year's Class AA/A Region 4 tournament May 2-3.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.