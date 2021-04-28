LOGAN — Jill Tothe and Raegan Quick wanted to close out their high school basketball careers in style.
And that’s by returning to the Charleston Coliseum and the girls’ state tournament for the first time since their freshman years.
That dream has become reality.
The Logan High School girls’ basketball team is set to play Pikeview on Wednesday at 9 p.m. in one of the four Class AAA state quarterfinals.
For Logan, and for its two seniors, Tothe and Quick, it’s the first time the Lady Cats will be playing in the state tourney in three years.
The last time Logan played at state was in 2018, which resulted in a 52-33 first-round loss to Wayne.
Tothe and Quick were freshman team members on the ‘18 squad.
Logan ranked No. 6 in the state, has received the No. 4 seed and bring an 11-3 record into the state tourney. Pikeview is 8-4. The Lady Cats defeated No. 3 Huntington St. Joe (51-43) for the sectional title, then downed Winfield (61-39) in the regional co-final.
The Class AAA state tourney is set to open on Wednesday as No. 3 Nitro (15-1) plays No. 6 Midland Trail (8-1) at 9:30 a.m. At 1 p.m., No. 2 North Marion (13-0) battles with No. 7 Hampshire (11-4). Then at 5:30 p.m., No. 1 seed Fairmont Senior (15-0) squares off with No. 8 Lewis County (8-9).
Tothe, a 5-foot-6 guard, said it’s a great feeling to make it back.
“It feels great,” she said. “I’ve been there one time my freshman year but this feels even better. This team has been together for a long time. We have such a strong bond that makes us play even better. It’s the best feeling. I think that we can beat anybody we just have to play the way that we did against St. Joe.”
For Quick, a 5-6 forward, it’s also her second trip to the state tournament.
“It feels good to make it back being my senior year and all,” Quick said. “I’m excited that I’ll be able to experience that again. I’m excited and I’m ready for it.”
Quick said team chemistry and Logan’s tenacious pressure defense were the keys this season.
“We’ve been playing together since we’ve been 4,” she said. “Our defense has definitely been key this year. Abbie (Myers) and Peyton (Ilderton) do really good there. They foul a lot sometimes but everyone hustles. It’s all about the heart.”
At only 5-6 and with Logan not having much height, Quick is often asked to guard the opponent’s tallest player.
“I have a height disadvantage that’s for sure,” Quick joked. “But I go all in. This is my last year and I want to go out with a bang. I want to thank our crowd. They have really helped us out a lot.
Peyton Ilderton, Logan’s top scorer and a 5-6 junior guard, said the players accepted their roles this season.
“If feels amazing,” Ilderton said. “I’ve been playing with these girls since I was 5. This is something that we’ve been working on since we’ve been little. It’s a dream come true really. I think with the addition of Abbie we were able to get that missing piece that we needed. With her and everybody we all have our roles. Everyone does a good job of doing what they are supposed to do. As long as we work to our advantages and do what we do best we’ll be fine. We need to play our pace and not play to fast.”
For Abbie Myers, a 5-4 junior guard, this was her first full season with the Lady Cats. She had been a transfer from Chapmanville. She said she has fit in well at Logan.
“It feels great to go to the state tournament,” Myers said. “It will be my first go-around there. I just could not be more proud of our girls. We competed all season. It truly feels amazing to be with such a great group of girls and I feel that I fit into the system pretty well. We know how to work together and we know each other’s strengths. We know what we can do and what we can’t do. I want to thank all of our friends, family and fans.”
Emma Elkins, a 5-7 junior guard, said Logan’s defense was tough all year.
“It feels good. I’m excited,” Quick said of making it to state. “I think that we have more business to do and that we’ll get it done. We have a lot of chemistry. We’’ve played together forever. I think a lot of our success this year was our defense. Sometimes our offense wasn’t working but our defense was.”
Natalie Blankenship, a 5-0 sophomore guard, said the Lady Cats played together as a team all season.
“We have great teamwork,” Blankenship said. “Our defense was really good and our offense was pretty strong. We just have to work together at the state tournament and keep our kind into the game. I want to thank the fans for coming out and supporting us.”
Rounding out Logan’s roster are: Brenna Buskirk, Harlee Quick, Autumn Adkins, Alyssa Goff and Rylee Conn.
Logan heads to state having won five out of its last six games.
The Lady Cats had four games canceled in late March after a positive virus test but were able to bounce back.
“It’s been a great year,” Logan 11th -year coach Kevin Gertz said. “We got out of quarantine and we missed four games and I was wondering if we would ever get back. We ended up canceling another one later on so we would not have to quarantine again. We are 11-3 right now. We had 16 games scheduled and we are some games short of what we intended to have.”
A win by Logan over Pikeview would put the Lady Cats in the Friday, April 30 semifinals against the Fairmont Senior/Lewis County winner at 7:15 p.m.
The 3A state championship game is Saturday, May 1 at 5 p.m.