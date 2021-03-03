After a year away, the Logan High School girls’ basketball team is scheduled to hit the hardwood tonight.
The Lady Cats are slated to host Mingo Central on Wednesday, March 3 against Mingo Central.
Tip off is set for 7 p.m. at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
The Logan girls have not played a game since March 5, 2020 with a 58-31 loss at Winfield in one of the two Class AA Region 4 co-finals. That closed out Logan’s season at 10-15 and left the Lady Cats one win short of reaching the state tournament.
Logan had lost 46-44 to Lincoln County in the sectional championship game at Chapmanville.
After playing Mingo Central, Logan is set to play at Scott on March 6 at 1 p.m. in the Cardinal Conference opener.
The Lady Cats then host new Class AAA sectional foe Huntington St. Joe on March 8. Logan hosts Lincoln County on March 10 and Scott on March 13 in the return game with the Lady Hawks.
Home league contests with Herbert Hoover (March 15) and Nitro (March 17) are to follow.
The Lady Cats have been practicing since mid-February.
Logan has 16 games on its revised 2021 basketball schedule, including 10 Cardinal Conference matchups.
Logan has six non-conference games on the docket, with home-and-away series against Mingo Central, Huntington St. Joe and Lincoln County.
The regular season finale is set for April 7 at Lincoln County.
The sectional and regional tournaments follow and the girls’ state tournament is set for April 27-May 1 at the Charleston Coliseum.
The Lady Cats are looking for improvement this season.
With returning and new talent, Logan should be able to do just that.
Way back in November before the start of the originally scheduled early December start to the 2020-21 season the Lady Cats were ranked No. 5 in the state in one Class AAA preseason poll.
“I’ve not been this excited in coaching basketball in a long time. This is a great group of kids and they care about each other. They get along and they pick each other up which isn’t always the case with teams,” Logan coach Kevin Gertz said in the preseason. “This will carry them a long way.”
Just like last season, the Lady Cats lack height, but have plenty of quick guards and small forwards who can shoot, defend and take it to the paint.
“We’re going to be a very quick team and a very athletic team,” Gertz said. “We don’t have a lot of size but we will have some very good basketball players. It will be a completely different team. We will probably be 94 feet all game long. I’m excited about it.”
Gertz said he’s glad to have a veteran team coming back this season.
“We return everybody,” Gertz said. “And we’ve added two freshmen and a junior and a senior. The senior played with us before but didn’t play last year. I’m not saying that we are great but this is probably the most athletic team that I’ve had.”
This could be the most athletic team he’s ever coached, Gertz said.
“We have a great mix but not a whole lot of size. We are very quick and very aggressive,” he said. “This is probably the most fun that I’ve had coaching girls basketball because of our athleticism. We are changing the style of how we play. It’s been an all-defensive thing, up pressuring people and hoping to get turnovers. We are going to play mostly full court and a lot of man-to-man that we haven’t played in the past.”
Logan will join a new Class AAA sectional with Scott, Lincoln County, Wayne and and Huntington St. Joe, a former Single-A state powerhouse in girls’ basketball, which is jumping up two classes.
St. Joe sported a 22-1 record in 2020 but did not get to finish the season as the girls’ state basketball tournament was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Logan has a veteran team coming back, led by Peyton Ilderton, a 5-foot-6 junior guard and the team’s top scorer. She had a big year last season and was named First-Team All-Cardinal Conference. Ilderton averaged 21.2 points per game and was fourth in the league in scoring.
Jill Tothe, a 5-7 guard, and Raegan Quick, a 5-6 post player, are Logan’s two returning seniors.
Emma Elkins, a 5-7 junior forward, is another returning starter.
Sophomore point guard Natalie Blankenship (4-11) also comes back. She started as a frosh last season.
Transfer guard Abbie Myers, who came from Chapmanville, also figures into the Lady Cats’ plans as well as others.
With the two revisions of the schedule and the condensed season, the home-and-away series with old Class AAA rival St. Albans was scrapped.
Logan was originally slated to play the Red Dragons twice this season. St. Albans is coached by second-year mentor Shayna Gore, a former LHS and Marshall University great. Gore played for Gertz at Logan and led the Lady Cats to the 2013 Class AAA state championship game in her sophomore season. She closed out her prep career as Logan’s all-time leading scorer.
Logan scrimmaged St. Albans last season and Gertz famously played a practical joke on Gore, having a referees call a prearranged faux technical foul on Gore just after the game’s opening tip off.
The Lady Cats, however, were able to scrimmage St. Albans on Saturday in a preseason matchup.
2021 Logan High School
Girls’ Basketball Schedule:
March 3: Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
March 6: *at Scott, 1 p.m.
March 8: Huntington St. Joe, 7 p.m.
March 10: Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
March 13: *Scott, 1 p.m.
March 15: *Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
March 17: *Nitro, 7 p.m.
March 20: *at Wayne, 1 p.m.
March 22: *Chapmanville, 7 p.m.
March 24: *at Winfield, 5:30 p.m.
March 27: *Wayne, 1 p.m.
March 29: *at Sissonville, 7 p.m.
March 31: *Poca, 7 p.m.
April 3: at Huntington St. Joe, 1 p.m.
April 5: at Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
April 7: at Lincoln County, 7 p.m.
* Cardinal Conference game