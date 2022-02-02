Logan girls win on the road at Nitro By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Feb 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NITRO — The Class AAA No. 3-ranked Logan High School girls’ basketball team picked up a 51-37 win on the road at Nitro on Saturday afternoon.Peyton Ilderton led the way for Logan as she scored 17 points. She was the only double figure scorer for the Lady Cats, which improved to 13-2 overall and 6-1 in the Cardinal Conference.Halle Crouse had nine points, while Abbie Myers had seven and Emma Elkins six.Addyson Amick tossed in three, while Natalie Blankenship, Mika Dalton, Payton Butcher and Bam Mosley all had two points. Autumn Adkins chipped in with one point.Amick, Myers and Crouse all had 3-pointers for Logan.Taylor Maddox led Nitro with 15 points. Emily Lancaster had 10.Logan was slated to host Sissonville on Tuesday night. LHS then hosts Chapmanville on Wednesday and host Ripley on Saturday at 3 p.m.Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView