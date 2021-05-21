LOGAN – It was a good day for the Logan High School girls' tennis team on Thursday at the LHS tennis courts as the Lady Cats won the Cardinal Conference championship.
Logan rolled to victory and topped its other eight league foes to win the title on a very hot day on the island as temperatures soared into the low 90s.
The Lady Cats' team is comprised of Hannah Thompson, Savannah Baisden, Riley Moore, Brooke Ooten, Ana Adkins, and Madison Haugen.
Logan is coached by Justin Turner and assisted by Chad Akers and Michelle Akers.
The Cardinal Conference championships are scheduled to continue with boys action beginning at 9 am Friday at the Logan tennis courts.
Logan will also host the upcoming Class AA/A Region 4 tennis tournament, which is slated to run May 26-28. Action begins on May 26 at 4 p.m. On May 27-28, first serve times are scheduled for 8 a.m.