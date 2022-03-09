CHARLESTON – No. 2 Logan had little trouble with No. 7 Philip Barbour on Wednesday.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 9-0 lead and never looked back in their 62-44 win over the Colts in the Class AAA quarterfinal round of the girls basketball state tournament at the Charleston Coliseum.
Logan (23-2) moves on to face No. 3 North Marion (23-2) in the semifinals at 11:15 a.m. Friday. North Marion defeated No. 6 seed Keyser 61-23 earlier Wednesday.
Logan coach Kevin Gertz wasn’t thrilled with the fact that his team turned the ball over 24 times and allowed the Colts to grab 17 offensive rebounds.
“We played well enough to win,” Gertz said. “But we can’t turn it over 24 times and give up 17 offensive rebounds and expect what our goal is, and our goal is to win the title. Other than that I love my kids. They play hard. We’re not very big. We’ll fight you to the death, and we did today.”
Logan standout Peyton Ilderton didn’t have a trademark performance but her teammates picked her up. Halle Crouse led the game in scoring with 20 points. Natalie Blankenship was 7 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for 19 points while Ilderton scored 10.
In Philip Barbour’s first trip to the state tournament in school history, coach Rick Mouser was happy with his team’s resolve this season.
“I’m really proud of these girls,” Mouser said. “All year they’ve gotten through on guts and playing hard. That continued today. They gave all they had. When you play hard good things happen. “
Braylyn Sparks was Philip Barbour’s leading scorer with 12 points, and Mattie Marsh had 11.
Logan was 20 of 42 from the floor while Philip Barbour (14-9) was 18 of 52, but the Wildcats hit nine 3-pointers and Philip Barbour was 7 of 20 from the arc. Philip Barbour outrebounded Logan 37-34.