Logan High School and middle school practice on the gridiron By CAMERON MAYNARD cmaynard@hdmediallc.com cmaynard1 Author email Aug 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Buy Now Logan's Caden Justice catches a pass during Wednesday's practice. Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner Buy Now Logan's Rylee Jones hauls in a pass during Wednesday's practice. Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner Buy Now Logan's Elijah Ranson runs through a drill in Wednesday's practice. Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner Buy Now Logan's Jaxon McClung, Bryce Lester, Dominic White, and Braxton Carroll go through a drill in Wednesday's practice. Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner Buy Now The Logan Middle School football team took to the practice field on Wednesday evening in preparation for the 2023 season. Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner Buy Now Logan Middle School's Trent Brown high-fives Tyler Hall during a drill at Wednesday's practice. Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner Buy Now Logan Middle School's Caleb Johnson and Lucas Lambert run through a ladder drill at Wednesday's practice. Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner Buy Now Logan Middle School's Grayson Sanders hands the football off during Wednesday's practice. Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOGAN - On Wednesday evening, the Logan High School and Logan Middle School football teams took to the practice field in preparation for their upcoming seasons, which start later this month. HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Education cmaynard1 Author email Follow cmaynard1 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView