LOGAN - The Logan High School girls soccer team is off to a 4-2 start to the season.
The Lady Cats lost 3 to nil on Monday at home to Scott.
Logan managed just six shots on goal.
Goalie Emma Elkins had 19 saves for the night.
Logan was scheduled to host Mingo Central on Tuesday night. LHS heads to Wyoming East on Thursday at 6 p.m. then plays at Nitro on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.
LOGAN 6, CHAPMANVILLE 2: The Logan girls improved to 4-1 on the season with at 6-2 win at Chapmanville on Sept. 4.
Peyton Ilderton led Logan with four goals and two assists.
Natalie Blankenship and Madison Mullins each had a goal and an assist. Tiffany May and Emily Ball each had assists.
Logan goalie Emma Elkins finished with 10 saves between the pipes.
Through five matches, Ilderton leads the Lady Cats with 15 total goals. Mullins has four, Blankenship three and Ball and Kelsey Lowe have one each.
Ilderton leads Logan in assists with six. Ball has five, Mullins four and Sidney McGraw and Stevy Kirkland have two each. Blankenship, Allie Burton and May have one each.
Logan was previously a 6 to nil winner over Sherman on Sept. 3 at Logan.
Ilderton led the way for Logan with a hat trick of goals and two assists. Mullins finished with two goals and one assist. Blankenship booted in a goal, while Kirkland had two assists and Burton one.
Elkins had eight saves in goal.
Chapmanville's statistics were unavailable.
Back on Aug. 24 in the season opener, Logan lost 9-4 at Lincoln County.
Ilderton paced the Lady Cats with a trio of goals. Lowe kicked in a goal and Mullins had two assists. Ball also had an assist. Elkins had 14 saves.
On Aug. 29, Logan won 4 to nil at Mingo Central.
Ilderton had three goals and one assist. Ball had a goal and two assists. McGraw also had an assist. Elkins was the winning goalie as she had five saves.
Then on Aug. 31, Logan won 4-1 at home over Wyoming East.
Ilderton once again led the Lady Cats with two goals and an assist. Mullins and Blankenship each kicked in a goal. Ball and McGrew had one assist apiece. Elkins notched the win as Logan's goalie. She had two saves.
CHAPMANVILLE GIRLS 2-2: The Chapmanville Regional High School girls' soccer team opened up the season with a 1-0 win at Wyoming East on Sept. 3.
Bryanna Marcum scored the only goal for CRHS.
In the 6-2 loss at home to Logan on Sept. 4, Ayanna Carver scored for the Tigers and Marcum added another goal off an assist from Baylie Holton.
The Lady Tigers then defeated Mingo Central 2-0 on Sept. 5 on the road. Marcum scored off an assist from Leeta Adkins and Abbie Myers also kicked in a goal.
Chapmanville (2-2) then lost lost 7-0 at home to Lincoln County on Sept. 7.
"Patricia Haddox, Baylie Holton and Claire Dingess have been doing great at defense and Mackenzie Phipps has proven to be one of the toughest goalies around," CRHS coach Valerie Thompson said.
n The Chapmanville Regional High School boys' soccer team stands at 0-4 on the season after dropping a pair of recent matches.
The Tigers lost 5-0 at home to Lincoln County on Saturday. CRHS lost 7-0 at Mingo Central on Sept. 5
The CRHS boys and girls were scheduled to host Nitro on Tuesday. The Tigers play at Poca on Thursday and travel to Lincoln County on Saturday.
n The Logan boys have a 2-5 record going into this week.
The Wildcats lost 14-0 at home to Class AAA South Charleston on Saturday. Last Friday, LHS lost 7-0 at home to Lincoln County.
Logan was slated to host Mingo Central on Tuesday. The Wildcats play at Martin County, Kentucky, on Saturday at 2 p.m.
n The Man High School soccer team is 0-4 after recent losses to Belfry, Ky. (16-2) and Tug Valley (6-4).
The Hillbillies, playing their first ever season of high school soccer, plays at Logan on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Man hosts Tug Valley on Friday at 7 p.m.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.