With the cancellation of spring sports in West Virginia due to the COVID-19 crisis, Logan High School will observe proper “social distancing” and will honor eight LHS spring sports seniors with a drive through Senior Night parade on Friday, May 15 at the seniors’ respective field or court.
The event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Honored will be Logan’s five senior baseball players, two softball players and one tennis athlete.
Logan officials recommend social distancing guidelines with seniors and their families standing at their respective field or court while members of the community drive through Middleburg Island.
The spring sports seasons never got started amid the national shutdown and school was canceled.
The entire spring sports seasons were then canceled.