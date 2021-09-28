LOGAN – Scotty Browning still has two years of high school basketball to play.
But he's already getting college scholarship offers.
The first one has come from Alderson Broaddus, a Division II MEC school.
Browning, a 6-foot junior guard with the Logan High School basketball team, announced the offer on his Twitter page recently.
“Thankful and excited to have received my first offer from Coach Dye at Alderson Broaddus University,” Browning said in a Tweet.
Browning had a big year during the 2021 hoop season for Logan, eventually being voted All-Cardinal Conference Honorable Mention.
Browning, the younger brother to former Logan and Marshall University All-State standout Stevie Browning and the son of Logan assistant coach Steve Browning, created a buzz around the state last season with a pair of buzzer-beaters in the span of a week.
The first was on April 6 as he stepped back and nailed a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer, lifting Class AAA No. 6 Logan to a 72-69 overtime victory over the Scott Skyhawks at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
Not to be outdone, the encore then happened four days later on April 10, when Browning launched a 23-foot dagger at the top of the key, hitting all net, as Logan toppled the Herbert Hoover, 75-73, also at home.
A fearless and confident shooter, Browning has improved steadily in his two years with the Wildcats. As a freshman, he only got spot bench duty but worked his way into a more prominent role last season, earning a starting role.
Logan coach Zach Green said Browning has come a long way, going from a 5-3, 80-pound kid as an eighth-grader to his current, and still growing frame. Despite his small stature, Green saw then then special player that Browning was.
“When Scotty first joined us the summer after his eighth grade year, he was 5-3 and just 80 pounds but even at that time you could see he was extremely skilled and like the rest of this group of kids, wasn't scared of the big moment,” Green said in an earlier interview. “His size kept him from really seeing any action on the varsity team as a freshmen but he was phenomenal for our JV team. He hit 13 of 17 end of quarter/game shots for the JV team last year.”
Green said Browning is not afraid to put in the extra work.
“Scotty's work ethic is through the roof,” Green said. “We had a shoot around before our Scott game at noon. I get a text at 10:30 in the morning from Scotty asking if he could come early. I got there at 11 and Scotty was on the shooting machine by himself getting up shots. The big shots he makes aren't by coincidence. They don't just happen. He puts in the time.”
Logan finished 14-5 last season and fell short of the state tournament with a 56-53 loss to Winfield at home in the Class AAA Region 4 co-finals.
The Cats had defeated Lincoln County, 46-44 in the sectional finals.