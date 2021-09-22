LOGAN — Last week’s loss at Liberty-Raleigh was a setback to the Logan High School football team, which had won its first three games.
It’s in the past now and it’s back to work for the Wildcats, which return to Cardinal Conference action on Friday night with a matchup against Winfield.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Logan’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
Last week’s game closed out the non-conference slate for the Wildcats this season.Logan, 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference, is slated to play its last six games within the league.
Winfield enters with 2-2, 2-1 mark.
The Generals won 35-20 at Wayne last week.
Winfield opened the season with a 48-10 loss to Class AAA Hurricane, then lost 37-14 at home to Herbert Hoover. The Generals defeated Chapmanville, 28-24, in a Week 3 road game.
Strong-legged kicker Mor Ilderton, a transfer from Hurricane, booted two field goals in last week’s win by Winfield.
Generals’ QB Brycen Brown passed for 112 yards and a touchdown but was held to just 12 yards on the ground.
Carter Perry reeled in a 14-yard TD pass in the game. Bray Boggs had seven catches for 84 yards and two scores.
The Generals, led by 10th-year coach Craig Snyder, are coming off last year’s 0-6 season. The win over Chapmanville broke a 10-game skid dating back to 2019.
Brown threw for 555 yards and three touchdowns last season.
Senior and returning starter Gab Akers (6-0, 290) anchors Winfield’s offensive line. He is coming off a knee injury.
Brock Basham (6-3, 270), who injured his knee last September and never played a game is also back.
Other key Winfield linemen are: Jaxson Cunningham (6-0, 210), Zander Huffman (5-9, 230), Logan Howell (5-7, 190), Jacob Ingram (5-10, 235) and first-year player Nick Criner (6-3, 260).
Winfield runs out of the single wing and also multiple formations.
Logan coach Gary Mullins said his team will be put to the test with the Generals’ unpredictability.
“They go four or five wide sometimes too,” Mullins said. “So you have to be ready to defend for both. We know what we have to do to win. Defensively, we have to play at good game. They have a lot of weapons and they are well coached. We have to know our assignments and know what formations they are in because they do a lot of different things.”
Logan is led by senior quarterback Jordan Hayes, who is 54 of 94 passing for 914 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Hayes also has 28 rushes for 149 yards and a TD. Kolton Goldie has 28 carries for 147 yards and two scores.
Carson Kirk has 16 catches for 341 yards and four touchdowns. Aiden Slack has reeled in 20 passes for 318 yards and four scores. Dawson Maynard has five catches for 104 yards and a TD. Garrett Williamson has snared six six passes for 92 yards.
Goldie is Logan’s leading tackler with 37 stops, a fumble recovery, two on-side kick recoveries and two pass breakups.
Slack has 29.5 tackles, a caused fumble and a pass breakup.
Bryce Davis has 26 total tackles on the season. Brayden Chambers has 22.5 tackles. Defensive end Landon Adkins, a first-year football player, has 18 tackles and a blocked punt. Chance Maynard has 16 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
Mullins said he hopes his team can improve on last week’s showing.
“We weren’t very efficient offensively,” he said. “We didn’t do a lot of things right all night long. Our defense gave us a great opportunity to win the game but we just couldn’t capitalize offensively. We have to get back to work this week and make sure we are ready to play on Friday night.”
Winfield leads 6-4 in the all-time series with Logan and have won the last three meetings. The two teams did not play each other last season.