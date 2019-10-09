LOGAN — It’s been a rough season so far for the Logan High School football team.
The Wildcats are still searching for their first win of the season and hope to get it on Friday night as Logan, 0-6 overall and 0-5 in the Cardinal Conference, hosts Corridor G rival Scott (1-4, 1-3) in the annual Logan High School homecoming game.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Logan’s Willis-Nisbet Stadium.
Logan is coming off last week’s 57-22 loss at Nitro. The Wildcats have been outscored this season 337-84.
Scott was a 27-18 winner at home over winless Wayne in its homecoming game.
The Skyhawks were able to overcome an 18-7 deficit to the Pioneers by scoring the final 20 points of the game and coming away with the victory at Skyhawk Field.
Scott ran 64 plays from scrimmage, compared to just 38 for Wayne.
The Skyhawks were led by freshman tailback Klay Matthews, who rolled up 188 yards on 36 carries and two touchdowns.
The go ahead score for Scott was a 20-yard TD pass from Michael Clay to Jeffrey McCoy late in the first half. Dan Messer tacked on a 1-yard TD run. He had 53 yards rushing on 10 carries on the evening.
Wayne out-gained Scott, 382-321, but was undone by untimely penalties and a pair of fumbles that stopped drives. The Pioneers had two 100-yard rushers with QB Preston Childs rushing for 104 yards and Jon Chinn adding 103 on the ground.
Logan was led by running back Troy Cowart last week at Nitro. He led Logan on the ground with seven carries for 145 yards and a score.
LHS quarterback Jordan Hayes was 25 of 36 passing for 255 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.
Corey Townsend caught 10 passes for 141 yards and a score. Aiden Slack had seven grabs for 51 yards. Dawson Maynard had five catches for 41 yards.
On the season, Hayes is 77 of 128 passing for 973 yards with six touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Cowart has 50 carries for 367 yards and a touchdown. Slack has 167 yards and Hayes 140.
Townsend has 30 catches for 523 yards and three TDs. Slack has 21 grabs for 304 yards and four TDs.
Slack leads the Logan defense with 45 tackles. Dylan Adkins has 40 and Cowart and Kolton Goldie have 35 stops each. Cameron Hensley has 29 tackles, Conner McGrew 28 and Caden Dotson 25.
Logan leads Scott 29-11-2 in the all-time series dating back to 1926. The Wildcats have won the last four meetings and six out of the last seven, including last year’s 30-27 road victory.
-----
Football Friday Night
What: Scott (1-4, 1-3) at Logan (0-6, 0-5), Logan Homecoming Game
When: Friday night, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Willis-Nisbet Stadium, Logan, W.Va.
Surface: Field Turf
Last week: Logan lost 57-22 at Nitro, Scott won 27-18 over Wayne
Last year’s meeting: Logan won 30-27 at Logan
First meeting: 1926 (Logan won 27-0)
All-time series: Logan leads 29-11-2
---
Logan vs. Scott Football Series
(Logan leads 29-11-2):
2018: Logan 30, Scott 27
2017: Logan 30, Scott 27
2016: Logan 26, Scott 12
2015: Logan 28, Scott 18
2014: Scott 60, Logan 34
2013: Logan 42, Scott 13
2012: Logan 16, Scott 3
2011: Scott 38, Logan 7
2010: Logan 41, Scott 6
2009: Scott 13, Logan 6
2008: Scott 25, Logan 14
2007: Scott 40, Logan 21
2006: Scott 57, Logan 25
2005: Logan 15, Scott 12
2004: Scott 20, Logan 12
2003: Scott 41, Logan 14
1990: Logan 48, Scott 8
1989: Scott 30, Logan 18
1986: Logan 25, Scott 16
1985: Logan 28, Scott 15
1964: Logan 47, Scott 6
1963: Logan 42, Scott 6
1962: Logan 61, Scott 0
1961: Logan 57, Scott 0
1960: Logan 46, Scott 2
1959: Logan 20, Scott 6
1958: Logan 20, Scott 6
1957: Logan 26, Scott 8
1955: Logan 40, Scott 0
1954: Logan 28, Scott 0
1953: Logan 19, Scott 6
1952: Logan 20, Scott 6
1947: Logan 25, Scott 0
1946: Logan 20, Scott 6
1945: Logan 6, Scott 6 (tie)
1944: Logan 25, Scott 6
1943: Scott 13, Logan 0
1931: Scott 7, Logan 6
1930: Logan 0, Scott 0 (tie)
1929: Logan 14, Scott 0
1927: Logan 20, Scott 0
1926: Logan 27, Scott 0