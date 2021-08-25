LOGAN — The rebuilding process continues this season for the Logan High School boys’ soccer team.
Still a relatively new sport at LHS, the Wildcats are hoping to build for the future.
Last season, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Logan was only able to play a handful of matches.
This year is different as 18 games are on the schedule.
With the recent folding of the Man High School program, that leaves two open holes to fill.
Logan is scheduled to open the season with three straight away matches beginning with the Thursday, Aug. 26 clash at Scott. Logan is at Huntington St. Joe on Aug. 28 and at Sissonville on Sept. 2 before the home opener on Sept. 4 against Winfield.
“We want to put this soccer program on the map,” Logan coach Labern Jenkins said. “And to do that we have to surprise some of these other teams.”
Jenkins said his team must bounce back from early setbacks.
“We got hit pretty hard with the grades. Four of my starters are going to be ineligible to start the season,” he said. “We kind of took a hit there but I picked up a couple of new guys who play football. We have good feet and good defense and we have a great goalie. Right now, the only thing that’s hindering us is that we do not communicate very well and we don’t pass when we should. I told the guys that we aren’t going to go anywhere until we start to communicate on the field and pass when we need to pass.”
The good news is, Jenkins says the Wildcats has quicker players and a better defense from what it showed in the brief 2020 season.
“I do think that we are going to be a lot quicker this season,” he said. “I don’t think that you are going to see our defense give up a ton of goals like we did last year.”
Logan will look for leadership from senior captains Matthew Hutchinson and Noah McNeely.
“They have matured a whole lot,” Jenkins said.
Sophomore Luke Spurlock is also one of the tri-captains.
“He’s really improved over the summer,” Jenkins said of Spurlock. “We are looking for him to have a breakout season, along with Chase Hatfield, one of our strikers.”
Braylon Adams, a striker, and defender Dillon Watkins are two other key Wildcats, along with Aiden Hammick, who Jenkins calls, “One of his best defenders.”
Jamari Turner, a striker, is one of the most skilled players on the team, Jenkins said.
“He’s one of our fastest players and one of the best soccer players I’ve coached in a long time,” he said. “He’s got the talent and he’s got the foot. He can drill it from 20 or 25 yards out.”
Jeremiah McNeely is Logan’s goalie.
“This will be his second season with me,” Jenkins said. “He played one season on the middle school. He’s a good goalie. He will do anything to try to stop that ball. He does not give up on a play. He’s very quick. We are working on his drop kick. If there were 20 penalty kicks I’d say that he could stop 17.”