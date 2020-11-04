LOGAN — The Logan High School football team is slated to close out the regular season on Friday night at home as the Wildcats are set to host James Monroe.
Logan, 1-4 and coming off last Friday night’s 22-14 win over Nitro, was originally scheduled to host Herbert Hoover, but with Logan County’s gold status on the color-coded map, the Wildcats had to find another opponent in a gold county.
Logan found one with the Mavericks.
As of Tuesday, James Monroe had played just two games on the season and stand at 1-1.
The Mavericks blanked Montcalm, 53-0, on Sept. 25. Then on Oct. 6, James Monroe lost 38-32 at Tug Valley.
The Mavericks were slated to host Man on Tuesday before the Logan game.
Logan played well in last week’s victory over Nitro, notching its first win of the season.
Quarterback Jordan Hayes, playing on bad ankle and knee, completed 15 of 22 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns.
Hayes helped Logan built a 22-0 lead and the Wildcats were then able to hold off Nitro.
Aiden Slack caught seven passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He also played some at QB. Slack was 6 of 10 passing for 24 yards.
Cameron Hensley grabbed three passes for 38 yards and a score. Carson Kirk had seven grabs for 36 yards.
On defense, Justin Collins led Logan with 11 tackles. Brice Davis had 10 tackles, while Kolton Goldie had nine, Caden Dotson eight and Makiah Adams six. Chance Maynard had five stops.
Davis, Slack, Tristan Burgess, Dotson and Corey Townsend each had a sack.
Malicah Campbell had a fumble recovery. Adams and Townsend each had an interception.
Friday’s game is the first-ever meeting between Logan and James Monroe.
Football Friday Night
What: James Monroe (1-1) at Logan (1-4)
When: Friday night, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Willis-Nisbet Stadium, Logan, W.Va.
Surface: Field Turf
Last week: Logan beat Nitro, 22-14, lost to Man, 44-6; James Monroe was idle
All-time series: First meeting between the two schools