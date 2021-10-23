LOGAN – Not only did the Logan High School football team get bragging rights with Friday night's 24-14 Senior Night win at home over county rival Chapmanville, the Wildcats also stayed in the Class AA playoff picture.
Logan, ranked No. 13 in the state this week in 2A, improved to 6-3 on the season and inched closer to its first post-season berth in nine years.
The Wildcats, which are off next week, have one regular season game left to play – a Nov. 5 match-up at No. 2 and unbeaten Herbert Hoover.
It's been a quick turnaround for Logan, under the tutelage of Coach Gary Mullins, who had previously led the Wildcats for 13 seasons from 2004-16, guiding the Wildcats to five playoff appearances.
With Friday's win at Logan's Willis-Nisbet Stadium, the Cats secured its first winning season in nine years and broke a seven-game skid to the Tigers (2-6), including last year's 20-6 loss.
The Wildcats were just 9-27 the last four seasons since Mullins' departure.
Mullins said he's happy his team responded to the challenge this season and were able to pick up another big win. It was also Logan's first outright county championship in eight years. The Wildcats had beaten their other county rival Man (21-14) in the season opener.
“It feels like 100 years,” Mullins said about winning the Logan County championship. “I'm so proud of them. We're pretty daggone good on defense. Other than the Winfield game our defense has played lights out. Everyone wants to say how bad our offensive line is but in the Scott game and this game they played well when it mattered. They stepped up and did what they had to do. I'm really proud of them.”
Logan led 18-6 at the half but Chapmanville was able to gain back the momentum in the third quarter.
The Tigers were able to cut it to 18-14 with 7:43 left in the period as Kohl Farmer bulled in from 1 yard out. He set up the score four snaps earlier with a 21-yard run to the Logan 19. Wide receiver Jacob Topping connected with Drew Berry on a gadget play on the 2-point version.
Logan was forced to punt on its next possession and the Tigers were on the move again driving to the Logan 14.
However, a holding penalty on Chapmanville, a sack of CRHS quarterback Brody Dalton for a 7-yard loss and a Carson Kirk interception of Dalton at the 5, killed the drive, and ultimately, the momentum.
“We were moving the ball but that holding penalty made it second-and-12 back at the 24,” Chapmanville coach James Barker said. “Then we got sacked and that's on me. We should have gotten to third-and-manageable. That second down call was on me. We're a good football team and it's a shame that we haven't won as many games as we have.”
Logan got the ball back on its own 15 with 2:08 to go and would embark on a 16-play, 85-yard driving, consuming nine minutes off the clock and culminating with an 8-yard TD pass from Jordan Hayes to Garrett Williamson. The 2-point conversion failed but the Wildcats led 24-14 with only 4:43 remaining in the game.
It was a back-breaker for Chapmanville.
Brayden Chambers fell on a CRHS fumble with 4:13 left on the Tigers' next drive.
Logan's Connor Mullins then picked off Dalton in the final minute to seal the win.
Coach Mullins said he knew the Tigers would put up a fight, especially with Dalton back on the field.
After missing two games due to a cut on his non-throwing hand, Dalton returned last week to lead Chapmanville to a 40-16 win over Wayne. The Tigers have been snake-bitten this season, losing three games by only 11 points.
“They are good,” Mullins said of the Tigers. “They have Brody Dalton and Farmer and how in the world can they be 2-5 with that offensive line? We wanted to stand them up and take some shots at the ball and try to cause some turnovers. It just worked out for us tonight. They could have easily won tonight's game if the ball had bounced their way a few times.”
It was Chapmanville which struck first on Caleb Whitt's 1-yard plunge with 3:42 to go in the opening quarter, putting the Tigers on top 6-0.
Logan then tied it 6-6 on a fourth-and-goal play on Goldie's 2-yard TD run with 10:22 left until the half.
The Tigers fumbled the ball away at midfield on their next drive.
Eight plays later, Logan capitalized with a Hayes to Williamson touchdown pass covering 15 yards. The 2-point conversion failed but the Wildcats led 12-6 with 7:40 left until halftime.
Logan struck pay dirt once more before the break as Hayes fired an 11-yard TD pass to Goldie, making it an 18-6 game with 42.1 ticks showing on the clock.
Goldie ran hard for the Wildcats, rushing 24 times for 119 yards and the TD.
“He's a beast,” Mullins said. “He's one of the best kids that I've ever been around in my life. He works his butt off. He's not selfish and in this day and age there's not a lot of guys like that.”
Hayes was 20 of 25 passing for 144 yards and the three touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 25 yards.
“Hayes was super efficient with the ball,” Mullins said. “It was his best game of the season.”
Carson Kirk had eight catches for 48 yards in the game. Williamson had six grabs for 43 yards. Aiden Slack had two catches for 16 yards. Goldie reeled in three passes for 24 yards and the score. Jake Ramey had one grab for 13 yards.
Landon Adkins and Chambers led the Logan defense with 6.5 tackles each. Goldie recorded six tackles, while Bryce Davis had 4.5. Connor Mullins had four tackles, while Tristan Burgess had 3.5 stops and Chance Maynard and Williamson had three each.
Kirk had two tackles and Ryan Roberts and Noah McNeely had 1.5 stops apiece. Ramey, Quentin Goodman, Cameron Allred and Slack had one stopt tackle each.
Goldie and Maynard each caused a fumble. Goldie and Chambers both recovered a fumble. Mullins and Adkins both recorded a sack. Adkins also had a pass breakup.
Farmer also ran the ball well for the Tigers, rushing for 86 yards on 11 carries.
“We knew that we could run the ball,” Barker said. “I thought Kohl and Brody did a good job of reading the blocks. The turnovers were big and we only had three first half possessions. I thought Coach Mullins and his coaching staff did a good job with the game plan. They took what we were giving them. We were giving up that 5-yard hitch on the outside.”
Dalton was 9 of 13 passing for 116 yards and ran for 67 more yards.
Adam Mullins had four catches for 82 yards for the Tigers. Kirkendall snared four passes for 39 yards. Farmer had one grab for five yards.
Eli Pridemore led the CRHS defense with six solo tackles and four assists. Charles Stallard contributed six solos and one assist. Ryan Chapman had five solos and three assists.
Keith Kennedy, RJ Jones and Sam Leslie each had four solo tackles and two assists.
Evan Plumley had three solos and three assisted stops. Adam Mullins added three tackles.
Whitt had two solos, two assists and one sack.
Brady Dalton closed out with two solos and two assists. Brody Dalton and Jereme Browning each had a solo stop and one assist. Farmer, Brayden Likens, Travis Ward, Benjamin Crouse and Jason Sheppard all had one solo tackle.
Logan was penalized six times for 32 yards. CRHS had five flags for 31 yards.
The Cats will have an extra week to prepare for Hoover.
Coach Mullins said he's happy to still be in the hunt going into Week 10.
“We have great players,” Mullins said. “They work hard. They listen and they fight. They have got beat up a lot over the last few years. They are at the point now where they want to do some winning. I wish the Hoover game was next Friday. We can't wait to play that last game. We will be taking a few days off. Then on Wednesday, we can't wait to get back to work.”
Friday's game was also the Opiod Game of the Week from the office of West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Chapmanville still leads 12-9 in the all-time series with Logan, which dates back to 2001. Logan's last win in the series was a 27-14 victory over the Tigers in 2014.
CRHS is scheduled to host Mingo Central next Friday night at 7 p.m.
–
2021 Logan High School
Football Schedule (6-3, 5-2):
Aug. 27: at Man, W 21-14
Sept. 3: *Sissonville, W 40-14
Sept. 10:*at Wayne, W 27-20
Sept. 17: at Liberty-Raleigh, L 14-20
Sept. 24: *Winfield, L 20-41
Oct. 1: *at Nitro, W 19-0
Oct. 8: *Scott, W 21-12
Oct. 15: *at Poca, L 12-14
Oct. 22: *Chapmanville, W 24-14
Oct. 29: BYE WEEK
Nov. 5: *at Herbert Hoover, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game
–
2021 Chapmanville Regional High School
Football Schedule (2-6, 2-6):
Aug. 27: *at Sissonville, L 20-24
Sept. 6: *at Poca, L 12-52
Sept. 10: *Winfield, L 24-28
Sept. 17: *at Nitro, W 29-18
Sept. 24:*Scott, L 23-26
Oct. 1: *at Herbert Hoover, L 7-55
Oct. 8: BYE WEEK
Oct. 15: *Wayne, W 40-16
Oct. 22: *at Logan, L 14-24
Oct. 29: Mingo Central, 7 p.m.
Nov. 5: Man, 7 p.m.
*Cardinal Conference game