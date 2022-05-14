LOGAN — For the second consecutive game No. 1 seed Logan jumped ahead of No. 3 seed Scott and never looked back as they held off a late Skyhawk rally to win 6-4 and claim the Class AA Region IV Section II Championship.
With the win the Wildcats will now advance to play Section I champion Winfield (22-10) in the Region IV Championship best-of-three series which will be played from May 23 to May 25.
Just like in their 7-0 over the Skyhawks on Thursday, Logan quickly jumped ahead as they plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
After a Jake Ramey single to start the rally Dawson Maynard stroked a double into left center field to put runners on second and third. Next up was Korbin Bostic and the lefty stoked a two-run single into center to put the Cats on top 2-0.
Two batters later Konner Lowe got in on the act as he belted a RBI single into right to score Bostic and put Logan ahead 3-0.
"Apparently we are a hell of a first inning team," Logan coach Kevin Gertz said after the win. "We hit the ball hard today, this was not like the other night. Last game we scored seven and laid down, we didn't do that today. I mean we hit some missiles."
After the quick start the scoring slowed down as the score remained the same until the top of the sixth inning when coach Kris Barrett's Skyhawk squad finally got on the board.
Luke Knight scored the first run for Scott as he led the inning off with a double, advanced to third on a sacrifice fly, and then scurried home to score on a passed ball to make it 3-1.
Later in the inning with two-outs Brady Carrico came through with a clutch two-out knock for Scott to bring the Logan lead to 3-2 as he muscled a blooper into left to score Griffin Miller who had walked earlier in the inning.
Logan did what good teams do however as they answered the Skyhawk rally with one of their own as they plated three insurance runs in the home half of the sixth.
After a single by Maynard to start the frame Garrett Williamson drilled a RBI double over the head of the left-fielder to bring the score to 4-2.
After a walk to Lowe, Ryan Roberts lofted a RBI single to right to make it 5-2 and then the Wildcats went up 6-2 when courtesy runner McCormick Ilderton came in to score following a Scott error.
The Skyhawks still would not go down without a fight as they had one last surge left in them in the seventh inning as they quickly loaded the bases with no outs. A RBI groundout off the bat of Knight made it 6-3 and then a RBI double down the left-field line by Miller with two-outs made it 6-4.
Logan's Roberts earned himself a save however as he stranded the tying run on second base when he then struck out Dylan Grant to end the game.
"I've never seen a group like this, they are the loosest group I've ever been around," Gertz said. "Which is good and bad. But there are times when they just lock in and they are going to score. If we would have gave up the runs to tie I don't think it would have affected our guys at the plate. I think we would have jumped back up and won it on a walk-off. I just have that much confidence in those kids and they have that much confidence in themselves with the bats in their hands. I'm very proud of them, like I told them after the game we've accomplished goal one. Only thing on our mind now is goal two and that's playing Winfield in the Region."
Jared Burnette was the winning pitcher for the Wildcats as he pitched five innings of shutout ball only allowing four hits with four Ks and two walks. Roberts struck out two and allowed a hit in his inning to earn the save.
Hunter Null was the losing pitcher for Scott as he was tagged for six runs on nine hits with four Ks and a walk.
With the win Logan improves to 22-6 on the season while Scott saw their year come to a close with a record of 10-15.
The Wildcats will now play Winfield in the Region IV Championship with game one set for May 23 in a 6 p.m. start at Roger Gertz Field in Logan. Game two will be in Winfield on May 24 and the if-necessary game three would be back in Logan on May 25.
Score by Innings
SHS: 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 - 4
LHS: 3 0 0 0 0 3 x - 6