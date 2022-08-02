Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

The Logan Junior League All-Stars claimed a runner-up finish at the 2022 Junior League Baseball State Championship in Lewisburg, West Virginia.

LEWISBURG — The Logan Junior League All-Star team battled back after suffering a loss early in the 13-14 year old West Virginia State Championship at Greenbrier East High School as they won five straight elimination games to claim a runner-up finish.

The Wildcats came out and lost a close game one to start the tournament on July 23 as they fell to District 6 runner-up Martinsburg by a final of 4-3.

