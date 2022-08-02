LEWISBURG — The Logan Junior League All-Star team battled back after suffering a loss early in the 13-14 year old West Virginia State Championship at Greenbrier East High School as they won five straight elimination games to claim a runner-up finish.
The Wildcats came out and lost a close game one to start the tournament on July 23 as they fell to District 6 runner-up Martinsburg by a final of 4-3.
The early loss sent Logan down into the losers portion of the bracket, where they would have to keep their postseason alive in winner-take-all games.
The ‘Cats’ bats came to life in the first elimination game July 24 as they blasted District 4 Champion Sophia Little League 17-4. That win sent Logan on to the next round, where they continued to swing hot sticks and beat District 3 runner-up South Charleston 12-2.
The cardiac ‘Cats continued their hot play into their next contest as they got their second go at Martinsburg on July 27. Logan had the upper hand this time around as they won a pitchers’ duel 3-1 to advance to the semifinals.
District 3 champion St. Albans Little League was awaiting the Wildcats in the semis, and they were much more rested than Logan coming into the game having only played two games up until that point compared to four for Logan.
That did not make a difference, however, as Logan rolled over St. Albans for the 15-2 mercy-rule win and a berth in the state title game.
Awaiting Logan in the title game was District 6 Champion Jefferson. Like St. Albans, they were much more rested than the Wildcats having only played three games to that point compared to five for Logan.
Once again that did not make a difference to the young Logan squad as they pulled the upset and knocked off Jefferson 10-5. With that loss being Jefferson’s first of the tournament, the two teams had to meet up again on July 29 in a winner-take-all game.
The Wildcats’ run finally came to an end in that final game as Jefferson was able to silence the Logan bats, and they came away with the 6-2 win.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.