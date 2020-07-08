Back on June 30, the Logan Little League’s Major League Dodgers were handed its first loss of the 2020 summer season with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Mariners at Logan’s Paul Hale Field.
The Dodgers bounced back with a 1-0 win over the Astros on Wednesday, July 1 and then won a resounding 10-4 victory over the Reds on Monday.
The Dodgers remain in first place in the standings at 5-1. The Cubs are second with a 3-1 mark, while the Mariners (2-1-1), Reds (1-4) and Astros (0-4-1) trail.
In this week’s other action in the Major League division, the Cubs doubled up on the Astros, 8-4, on July 1.
On Thursday, July 2. the Cubs downed the Reds, 5-2.
Also on Monday, the Mariners were a 5-4 winner over the Astros.
In Minor League action last Thursday, the Dodgers were a 9-6 winner the Yankees.
Two Minor League games were scheduled for Tuesday as the Reds were set to take on the Yankees and the Cubs were slated to meet up with the Dodgers.
Action resumes in the Logan Little League on Wednesday with two Major League games. The Dodgers were set to meet the Cubs at 5:30 p.m. The Cubs and the Mariners then have an 8 p.m. first pitch.
On Thursday, July 9, two Minor League matchups are set as the Cubs play the Yankees at 5:30 p.m., and the Reds take on the Dodgers at 8 p.m.
On Friday, July 10, two more Major League games are scheduled as the Astros play the Reds at 5:30 p.m., and the Reds square off with the Mariners in Game 2 of a doubleheader at 8.
Then on Saturday, July 11, the Reds play the Cubs in an 11 a.m. Minor League game.
On Monday, July 13, the Mariners have a twinbill, first taking on the Dodgers at 5:30 p.m. and then taking on the Astros at 8 p.m. The Tuesday, July 14 action has the Cubs and Dodgers playing at 5:30 and the Reds and the Yankees squaring off at 8 p.m. in Minor League action.
Logan Little League Baseball StandingsMajor League
TEAM W/L/T
Dodgers 5-1-0
Cubs 3-1-0
Mariners 2-1-1
Reds 1-4-0
Astros 0-4-1
Minor League
TEAM W/L/T
Cubs 2-0-0
Reds 1-1-0
Dodgers 1-1-1
Yankees 0-2-1
n n n
2020 Logan Little League ScheduleAt Paul Hale Field,
Logan, W.Va.:
Monday, June 22
Major League
Cubs 7, Reds 5
Dodgers 10, Astros 5
Tuesday, June 23
Minor League
Reds 4, Dodgers 3
Cubs 8, Yankees 0
Wednesday, June 24
Major League
Dodgers 10, Cubs 1
Astros 7, Mariners 7 (tie)
Thursday, June 25
Minor League
Yankees 7, Dodgers 7 (tie)
Cubs 10, Reds 8
Friday, June 26
Major League
Cubs vs. Mariners, ppd.
Astros vs. Reds, ppd.
Monday, June 29
Major League
Dodgers 5, Reds 0
Reds 6, Mariners 0
Tuesday, June 30
Minor League
Cubs vs. Dodgers ppd rain
Major League
Mariners 4, Dodgers 0
Wednesday, July 1
Major League
Cubs 8, Astros 4
Dodgers 1, Astros 0
Thursday, July 2
Minor League
Dodgers 9, Yankees 6
Major League
Cubs 5, Reds 2
Monday, July 6
Major League
Mariners 5, Astros 4
Dodgers 10, Reds 4
Tuesday, July 7
Minor League
Reds vs. Yankees, late
Cubs vs. Dodgers, late
Wednesday, July 8
Major League
Dodgers vs. Cubs, 5:30 p.m.
Cubs vs. Mariners, 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
Minor League
Cubs vs. Yankees, 5:30
Reds vs. Dodgers, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 10
Major League
Astros vs. Reds, 5:30 p.m.
Reds vs. Mariners, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 11
Minor League
Reds vs. Cubs, 11 a.m.
Monday, July 13
Major League
Dodgers vs. Mariners, 5:30 p.m.
Astros vs. Mariners, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14
Minor League
Cubs vs. Dodgers, 5:30 p.m.
Reds vs. Yankees, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Major League
Astros vs. Cubs, 5:30 p.m.
Mariners vs. Cubs, 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 16
Minor League
Reds vs. Cubs, 5:30 p.m.
Yankees vs. Dodgers, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 17
Major League
Cubs vs. Reds, 5:30 p.m.
Astros vs. Reds, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Minor League
Reds vs. Yankees, 11 a.m.
Monday, July 20
Major League
Reds vs. Mariners, 5:30 p.m.
Dodgers vs. Cubs, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 21
Minor League
Reds vs. Yankees, 5:30 p.m.
Cubs vs. Dodgers, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 22
Major League
Dodgers vs. Astros, 5:30 p.m.
Dodgers vs. Reds, 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Minor League
Yankees vs. Dodgers, 5:30 p.m.
Reds vs. Cubs, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Major League
Astros vs. Mariners, 5:30 p.m.
Cubs vs. Mariners, 8 p.m.
END OF REGULAR SEASON