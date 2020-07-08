Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $2.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.

Little League baseball logo.jpg

Back on June 30, the Logan Little League’s Major League Dodgers were handed its first loss of the 2020 summer season with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Mariners at Logan’s Paul Hale Field.

The Dodgers bounced back with a 1-0 win over the Astros on Wednesday, July 1 and then won a resounding 10-4 victory over the Reds on Monday.

The Dodgers remain in first place in the standings at 5-1. The Cubs are second with a 3-1 mark, while the Mariners (2-1-1), Reds (1-4) and Astros (0-4-1) trail.

In this week’s other action in the Major League division, the Cubs doubled up on the Astros, 8-4, on July 1.

On Thursday, July 2. the Cubs downed the Reds, 5-2.

Also on Monday, the Mariners were a 5-4 winner over the Astros.

In Minor League action last Thursday, the Dodgers were a 9-6 winner the Yankees.

Two Minor League games were scheduled for Tuesday as the Reds were set to take on the Yankees and the Cubs were slated to meet up with the Dodgers.

Action resumes in the Logan Little League on Wednesday with two Major League games. The Dodgers were set to meet the Cubs at 5:30 p.m. The Cubs and the Mariners then have an 8 p.m. first pitch.

On Thursday, July 9, two Minor League matchups are set as the Cubs play the Yankees at 5:30 p.m., and the Reds take on the Dodgers at 8 p.m.

On Friday, July 10, two more Major League games are scheduled as the Astros play the Reds at 5:30 p.m., and the Reds square off with the Mariners in Game 2 of a doubleheader at 8.

Then on Saturday, July 11, the Reds play the Cubs in an 11 a.m. Minor League game.

On Monday, July 13, the Mariners have a twinbill, first taking on the Dodgers at 5:30 p.m. and then taking on the Astros at 8 p.m. The Tuesday, July 14 action has the Cubs and Dodgers playing at 5:30 and the Reds and the Yankees squaring off at 8 p.m. in Minor League action.

Logan Little League Baseball StandingsMajor League

TEAM W/L/T

Dodgers 5-1-0

Cubs 3-1-0

Mariners 2-1-1

Reds 1-4-0

Astros 0-4-1

Minor League

TEAM W/L/T

Cubs 2-0-0

Reds 1-1-0

Dodgers 1-1-1

Yankees 0-2-1

n n n

2020 Logan Little League ScheduleAt Paul Hale Field,

Logan, W.Va.:

Monday, June 22

Major League

Cubs 7, Reds 5

Dodgers 10, Astros 5

Tuesday, June 23

Minor League

Reds 4, Dodgers 3

Cubs 8, Yankees 0

Wednesday, June 24

Major League

Dodgers 10, Cubs 1

Astros 7, Mariners 7 (tie)

Thursday, June 25

Minor League

Yankees 7, Dodgers 7 (tie)

Cubs 10, Reds 8

Friday, June 26

Major League

Cubs vs. Mariners, ppd.

Astros vs. Reds, ppd.

Monday, June 29

Major League

Dodgers 5, Reds 0

Reds 6, Mariners 0

Tuesday, June 30

Minor League

Cubs vs. Dodgers ppd rain

Major League

Mariners 4, Dodgers 0

Wednesday, July 1

Major League

Cubs 8, Astros 4

Dodgers 1, Astros 0

Thursday, July 2

Minor League

Dodgers 9, Yankees 6

Major League

Cubs 5, Reds 2

Monday, July 6

Major League

Mariners 5, Astros 4

Dodgers 10, Reds 4

Tuesday, July 7

Minor League

Reds vs. Yankees, late

Cubs vs. Dodgers, late

Wednesday, July 8

Major League

Dodgers vs. Cubs, 5:30 p.m.

Cubs vs. Mariners, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 9

Minor League

Cubs vs. Yankees, 5:30

Reds vs. Dodgers, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 10

Major League

Astros vs. Reds, 5:30 p.m.

Reds vs. Mariners, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 11

Minor League

Reds vs. Cubs, 11 a.m.

Monday, July 13

Major League

Dodgers vs. Mariners, 5:30 p.m.

Astros vs. Mariners, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 14

Minor League

Cubs vs. Dodgers, 5:30 p.m.

Reds vs. Yankees, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15

Major League

Astros vs. Cubs, 5:30 p.m.

Mariners vs. Cubs, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 16

Minor League

Reds vs. Cubs, 5:30 p.m.

Yankees vs. Dodgers, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 17

Major League

Cubs vs. Reds, 5:30 p.m.

Astros vs. Reds, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 18

Minor League

Reds vs. Yankees, 11 a.m.

Monday, July 20

Major League

Reds vs. Mariners, 5:30 p.m.

Dodgers vs. Cubs, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21

Minor League

Reds vs. Yankees, 5:30 p.m.

Cubs vs. Dodgers, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, July 22

Major League

Dodgers vs. Astros, 5:30 p.m.

Dodgers vs. Reds, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 23

Minor League

Yankees vs. Dodgers, 5:30 p.m.

Reds vs. Cubs, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 24

Major League

Astros vs. Mariners, 5:30 p.m.

Cubs vs. Mariners, 8 p.m.

END OF REGULAR SEASON

Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner.

Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.