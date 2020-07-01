LOGAN — The Dodgers stayed undefeated in Logan Little League Major League play on Monday with a 5-0 win over the Reds at Logan’s Paul Hale Field.
The Dodgers are now 3-0 on the season and sit atop the standings.
Back on Wednesday, June 24, the Dodgers toppled the Cubs, 10-1. The team opened up the Little League season on June 22 with a 10-5 win over the Astros.
In other action on Monday, the Reds came back in Game 2 of their doubleheader with a 6-0 victory over the Mariners.
No games were played on Saturday and last Friday’s contests were canceled due to it being on the same night as the Logan High School graduation, which was held nearby at the football field. The Cubs were supposed to play the Mariners and the Astros were slated to take on the Reds in Friday’s originally scheduled Major League games.
Back on Thursday, June 25 in Minor League play, the Yankees and the Dodgers played to a 7-7 tie after six innings. The Cubs slipped past the Reds 10-8.
Also on June 24, the Astros and the Mariners played to a 7-7 draw in Major League action.
Logan Little League action was scheduled to resume on Tuesday night with two Minor League games as the Cubs played the Dodgers and the Dodgers also took on the Mariners.
The undefeated Dodgers lead the Cubs (1-1), Reds (1-2), Mariners (0-1-1) and Astros (0-1-1) in the Major League standings.
In the Minor League division, the Cubs (2-0) are undefeated and sit in first place ahead of the Reds (1-1), Dodgers (0-1-1) and Yankees (0-1-1).
On Wednesday, the Astros have a doubleheader scheduled in the Major League division with a game against the Cubs at 5:30 p.m. and a matchup against the Dodgers at 8 p.m.
On Thursday, July 2, the Yankees are set to square off with the Dodgers at 6 p.m. in the Minor Division. The Cubs play the Reds at 8 in the Major League.
The league then takes a break July 3-5 for the Fourth of July holiday and resumes on Monday, July 6 with two Major Division games as the Astros play at the Mariners at 5:30 and the Reds take on the Dodgers at 8.
Then on Tuesday, July 7, the Reds play the Yankees at 5:30 p.m. and the Cubs battle with the Dodgers at 8 in the Minor Division.
Logan Little League President Les Goldie said he’s happy to be able to get some kind of season in this summer.
More than 200 area youth have signed up to play baseball.
Since the Logan Little League is the only league in operation this summer, 25 kids from surrounding areas Chapmanville, Madison and Tug Valley have also signed up to play in Logan.
“I’m really happy that we are getting to have some kind of season,” Goldie said. “I love watching these kids play. We want to get them back out here and start socializing with each other. We’d like to get back to normalcy and getting them to back to doing something.”
Logan Little League
Baseball Standings
Major League
TEAM W/L/T
Dodgers 3-0-0
Cubs 1-1-0
Reds 1-2-0
Mariners 0-1-1
Astros 0-1-1
Minor League
TEAM W/L/T
Cubs 2-0-0
Reds 1-1-0
Dodgers 0-1-1
Yankees 0-1-1
2020 Logan Little League Schedule
At Paul Hale Field,
Logan, W.Va.:
Monday, June 22
Major League
Cubs 7, Reds 5
Dodgers 10, Astros 5
Tuesday, June 23
Minor League
Reds 4, Dodgers 3
Cubs 8, Yankees 0
Wednesday, June 24
Major League
Dodgers 10, Cubs 1
Astros 7, Mariners 7 (tie)
Thursday, June 25
Minor League
Yankees 7, Dodgers 7 (tie)
Cubs 10, Reds 8
Friday, June 26
Major League
Cubs vs. Mariners, ppd.
Astros vs. Reds, ppd.
Monday, June 29
Major League
Dodgers 5, Reds 0
Reds 6, Mariners 0
Tuesday, June 30
Minor League
Cubs vs. Dodgers, late
Dodgers vs. Mariners, late
Wednesday, July 1
Major League
Astros vs. Cubs, 5:30 p.m.
Astros vs. Dodgers, 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 2
Minor League
Yankees vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m.
Major League
Cubs vs. Reds, 8 p.m.
Monday, July 6
Major League
Astros vs. Mariners, 5:30 p.m.
Dodgers vs. Reds, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 7
Minor League
Reds vs. Yankees, 5:30 p.m.
Cubs vs. Dodgers, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 8
Major League
Dodgers vs. Cubs, 5:30 p.m.
Cubs vs. Mariners, 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 9
Minor League
Cubs vs. Yankees, 5:30
Reds vs. Dodgers, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 10
Major League
Astros vs. Reds, 5:30 p.m.
Reds vs. Mariners, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 11
Minor League
Reds vs. Cubs, 11 a.m.
Monday, July 13
Major League
Dodgers vs. Mariners, 5:30 p.m.
Astros vs. Mariners, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14
Minor League
Cubs vs. Dodgers, 5:30 p.m.
Reds vs. Yankees, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 15
Major League
Astros vs. Cubs, 5:30 p.m.
Mariners vs. Cubs, 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 16
Minor League
Reds vs. Cubs, 5:30 p.m.
Yankees vs. Dodgers, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 17
Major League
Cubs vs. Reds, 5:30 p.m.
Astros vs. Reds, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 18
Minor League
Reds vs. Yankees, 11 a.m.
Monday, July 20
Major League
Reds vs. Mariners, 5:30 p.m.
Dodgers vs. Cubs, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 21
Minor League
Reds vs. Yankees, 5:30 p.m.
Cubs vs. Dodgers, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, July 22
Major League
Dodgers vs. Astros, 5:30 p.m.
Dodgers vs. Reds, 8 p.m.
Thursday, July 23
Minor League
Yankees vs. Dodgers, 5:30 p.m.
Reds vs. Cubs, 8 p.m.
Friday, July 24
Major League
Astros vs. Mariners, 5:30 p.m.
Cubs vs. Mariners, 8 p.m.
END OF REGULAR SEASON