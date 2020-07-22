Heading into the last week of the regular season, the Logan Little League Dodgers defeated the Cubs, 13-8, on Monday night at Logan’s Paul Hale Field.
The game featured a pair of teams which were tied in the Major Division standings at 7-2.
With the win, the Dodgers (8-2) took a one game lead over the Cubs (7-3).
Last week was also the final week of Minor Division action.
Back on Tuesday, July 14, the Dodgers were a 13-4 winner over the Reds. Then on Thursday, the Yankees edged the Cubs, 10-9.
The Cubs (3-1-1) and the Dodgers (3-1-2) essentially tied for the Minor Division title. The Reds closed out at 2-3 and the Yankees were 1-4-1 in the abbreviated season.
In other Major Division action on Wednesday, July 15, the Cubs beat the Astros 9-4 and then made it a sweep with an 11-5 victory over the Mariners in the second game of the doubleheader.
On Friday, the Reds played a doubleheader and lost both games, first an 11-7 defeat at the hands of the Cubs an then a 12-0 loss to the Astros.
The Logan Little League season ends this week.
The Reds and the Mariners were set to square off on Tuesday night.
The Dodgers play the Astros on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Then on Thursday, the Reds take on the Dodgers at 7.
On Friday, the season concludes with two games as the Astros play the Mariners at 5:30 and the Cubs take on the Mariners at 8 in the finale.